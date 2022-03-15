CALEXICO — Calexico High School senior Jesus Rodriguez is the only Bulldog to earn All-Imperial Valley League honors, grabbing a spot on the second team among a host of grapplers from Brawley Union High and Holtville.

Rodriguez finished sixth in the 222-pound division at the CIF-San Diego Section Masters tournament, but it was a heartbreaking, 5-4, loss to Brawley’s David Martinez that kept the Bulldog from a spot at the state championships.

Rodriguez lost to Martinez in the semifinals, giving away two points for locking hands in the match.

Martinez was one of seven Wildcats to earn first team All-IVL honors, along with Evan Velez, Karim Allal, Joey Navarro, Mathew Gutierrez, Steven Solis and Robert Platt. Brawley Union won the CIF-SDS Division III team championship.

Platt, who had the highest finish of any IVL boy at the state championships, was named the IVL Athlete of the Year for his work in the 197-pound division.

Holtville wrestlers on the IVL first team were Dion Johnston, Donovan Johnston, Payton Iten, Seth Iten and Alexis Roldan. The two Johnstons and Payton Iten were the Vikings’ three representatives at the state championships in Bakersfield.

Holtville won the CIF-SDS Division IV team title.

Also on the All-IVL first team was Imperial’s Christopher Guizar and Palo Verde Valley’s Griffin Callaghan.

The Coach of the Year honor went to Brawley Union High’s Sawyer Smith.

Six Wildcats were named to the All-IVL second team as well, including Jose Espinoza, Mason Navarro, Andrew Ramirez, Caleb Ramirez, Alejandro Flores and Bernie Bustamonte.

Four Vikings were named second team All-IVL, including Axel Banda, Daniel Ledezma, Benjamin Betancout and Elliot Ortiz.

Others on the second team were Central’s Sergio Loya, Imperial’s Diego Harmon and Calipatria’s Zachary Leal.