BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Bulldogs Open Season 2-0

CALEXICO — With this being the first time ever for boys volleyball at Calexico High School, the Bulldogs are off to a strong start having defeated Desert Mirage of Thermal and Vincent Memorial Catholic High to start the season.

Vincent Memorial Catholic High junior Diego Venegas goes up for a kill against Southwest High during a match in El Centro on Friday, March 11. The Eagles defeated the Scots in the inaugural match for Southwest High boys volleyball. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Calexico went to Thermal on Wednesday, March 9, and beat the Rams in four sets, winning 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19. On Monday, March 14, the Bulldogs traveled cross town to take on the Scots and got the straight-set victory 25-17, 25-12, 25-17.

“The boys are getting better and starting to understand the game more,” said Humberto Sierra, the Bulldogs’ head coach. “They still get nervous before games but you can see they are feeling comfortable and getting organized with three hits and moving the ball.”

The Bulldogs and Scots had enough boys on the teams to play a junior varsity contest on Monday, March 14, with Calexico getting the two-set victory, 25-17, 25-17.

“I think everybody is having fun with it but it is great to see them trying to play more organized each time.” Sierra said.

Vincent Memorial, which has had boys volleyball for the past eight years, was the opening opponent for the Southwest High boys team on Friday, March 11. The Eagles, like the Bulldogs, are playing a club schedule this season with the intent to become a full CIF-San Diego Section team next year.

On Friday, the Eagles defeated the Scots in three sets for their inaugural victory as a boys volleyball team.

Vincent Memorial, which is a CIF-sanctioned team and eligible for the San Diego Section playoffs, has struggled to start the season with losses to Cathedral City, Southwest and Calexico.

The Scots continue their season on Friday, March 18, making the trek to Varner Gym on the Calexico High campus for a rematch with the Bulldogs.