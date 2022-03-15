CALEXICO — After leading Calexico High School to the CIF-San Diego Section Division II quarterfinals, Bulldogs’ senior Aaron Tabarez was named the All-Imperial Valley League Athlete of the Year.

Calexico High School senior Julian Beltran looks to make a move against a defender from The Bishop’s School of La Jolla. Beltran was named to the All-Imperial Valley League first team for his efforts this season. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. FILE PHOTO

Tabarez averaged 19.7 points per game and led the Bulldogs to a 19-7 overall record and a share of the IVL championship with a 7-1 record, tied with Central Union High.

Joining Tabarez on the first team is fellow Calexico senior Julian Beltran who averaged 12 points per game after missing almost half the season with an ankle injury.

Calexico junior Andres Tabarez, who averaged 13.3 points per game this season, earned All-IVL second team honors.

Bulldogs’ fourth-year head coach Hugo Estrada was named IVL Coach of the Year.

Others on the All-IVL first team were Southwest High senior Leonel Castillo, Brawley senior Jaylin Mak and Central senior Jacob Tovar.

Rounding out the All-IVL second team was Central junior Skylar Cooke and freshman Jared Martin, Southwest junior Jacob Kim and Holtville senior Roger Rolfe.

In the Desert League, Vincent Memorial Catholic High sophomore Pancho Tejada was named to the first team, while sophomore teammates Alex Adame and Jose Martinez earned second-team recognition.

Imperial senior Jesse Nichols was named the Athlete of the Year in the DL and was joined on the first team by his fellow Tiger, sophomore Jarred Nixon, plus Calipatria junior Tonino Mendoza and Palo Verde Valley senior Cason Rice.

Imperial High head coach David Milan was named the DL Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to the DL title with a 7-2 record.

Rounding out the All-DL second team was Palo Verde junior Gabe Dagnino and sophomore Ezekiel Gibson and Imperial senior Esteban Calles.