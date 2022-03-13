Racism, Defamation Alleged Against IID Director

IMPERIAL COUNTY — A solar development company tapped to upgrade an Imperial Irrigation District energy transmission line has threatened to sue an IID director of making “racist and inflammatory” statements about the company on social media.

The issue was driven by Facebook posts published on IID Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez’s private account last week. The posts made accusations of “Chinese National communist leaders and Chinese communist companies working and leading IID projects like the S-Line projects and others.”

Javier Gonzalez, Imperial Irrigation District Division 4 Director

“We are very concerned regarding the construction of ID’s S-line. Our concerns include who is really actually involved and funding the project. We won’t be supporting any action on this matter until further notice and an investigation into the ties between companies involved and communist state owned enterprises,” reads another post on Gonzalez’s page.

In a letter dated Friday, March 11, a law firm representing Sunpin Solar ordered Gonzalez and other IID agents to cease and desist from making further defamatory statements against Sunpin Solar, to delete the social media comments and to publish a retraction on social media “which must be acceptable” to Sunpin.

“We are aware that you and IID have publicly posted several false statements on social media about Sunpin Solar on several accounts, including under ‘Imperial Irrigation District Division 4’ and ‘Imperial Irrigation District Div. 4 Javier Gonzalez.’ These false statements include that Sunpin Solar is owned by ‘Chinese communist leaders’, that Sunpin is a company ‘funded by the Chinese Communist party,’ and similar statements(.) These false statements are very damaging to Sunpin Solar. They are intended to encourage hatred, contempt, and ridicule upon Sunpin Solar and harm its business,” reads the letter from San Diego-based de Castro, P.C. Attorneys & Counselors.

Director Gonzalez told the Calexico Chronicle that he has since deleted the social media posts but would not apologize to Sunpin Solar for his statements. He also said as much in another social media post on Sunday, March 13.

The original posts were up as late as Friday, March 11 for one and Saturday, March 12 for another.

Social media posts Imperial Irrigation District Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez made against S-line project partner Sunpin Solar. | SCREENSHOTS

“I wanted to inform my constituents about things I’m concerned about,” Gonzalez said Saturday. “There’s been a lot of talk in the past about Chinese companies, communist — whatever — companies building our infrastructure. For me, it’s like letting my enemy build my house. But it’s not about Sunpin. Any company that invests in our infrastructure, we have to be careful.

“I responded to (the letter), I deleted the posts, I never said any communist government owned anybody. I’m not going to apologize, I did more than enough. I said Chinese communists were funding Sunpin, I never said ‘ownership.’ This should close that,” Gonzalez continued.

The Calexico Chronicle reached out to IID General Manager Henry Martinez for comment, but he did not immediately respond.

Sunpin Solar is upgrading the IID’s S-line, an eight-mile, 230-kilovolt transmission line which connects the Imperial Valley and El Centro substations. The S-line is the primary path for power that is imported and exported through the IID and into California and Arizona.

The IID board approved the generation interconnection agreements necessary to move forward with the upgrade project in October 2020. Minutes from that meeting show that IID staff was to work with Sunpin’s engineering design firm to ensure the design met IID, CAISO and General Order standards, and staff would oversee construction to make sure the project is built as designed. Directors Alex Cardenas, Bruce Kuhn, Erik Ortega and Norma Sierra Galindo voted to approve the agreements. Director Jim Hanks voted against the motion.

The IID held a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony for the S-line project on a blustery day last December.

Gonzalez said he became concerned about Sunpin while he and Division 2 Director JB Hamby were on a trip recently organized by the IID Energy Department.

“We were talking about projects and (Sunpin) came up,” Gonzalez said. “The next time I participate in a groundbreaking, I want to know who is funding them.”