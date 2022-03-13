NAF EL CENTRO — An estimated 10,000 people endured long lines to get on to the Navy base to witness the Blue Angels soar overheard in a setting they hadn’t experienced since 2019.

Rebranded as the community-centered Festival of Flight, 2022 marked the triumphant return of an in-person air show on Saturday, March 12, where attendees enjoyed a classic car show, static military and airplane displays, the U.S. Navy’s parachute team the Leapfrogs, and aerial displays from Vicki Benzing, John Collver and “Wardog,” a USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II, and the stars of the show, the Blue Angels.

Two long lines form at the entrance gate to Naval Air Facility El Centro, with some festival goers waiting two hours to gain entry during the Festival of Flight on Saturday, March 12. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“The men and women of NAF El Centro wish to dedicate this year’s event to many of you across Imperial Valley who persevered throughout the last two years’ pandemic,” said Capt. William Perkins, commander of Naval Air Facility El Centro, during the close of the show.

The community’s appreciation to be able to get back on base was clear, as it traversed lengthy lines with little shade to enter the airfield where the festival was being held.

“It took us two hours to get inside, but we are still excited to be here,” Thomas Pechtl said after just he got inside the gate.

Once inside, festival goers were able to wander the airfield, looking at classic cars and planes on display, often with someone knowledgeable to help explain different parts of the vehicle.

While the aircrafts belonged to the Navy, the classic cars were brought in by members of the community as part of a classic car show and competition held by the Drifters Car Club Imperial Valley.

Once the festival began, the sound of people gasping and clapping could be heard everywhere one went. Festival goers found themselves settling in anywhere they could find space to look to the sky, as the jets zoomed overhead doing rolls and dives at speeds as high as 600 miles per hour.

Crowds on lawn chairs and on blankets watch as Fat Albert, the Blue Angels’ cargo plan, arrives for a landing during the Naval Air Facility Festival of Flight on Saturday, March 12. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“This is so cool! I want to fly a jet when I grow up,” said 7-year-old Miguel Aguilar of El Centro, as he sat on the cement looking at a historic jet on display.

Some 76 years ago, the chief of naval operations, Admiral Chester Nimitz, was inspired to develop the Blue Angels Naval Flight Demonstration Squadron. The Blue Angels’ winter home was elsewhere in the United States, but when the NAF was being decommissioned in 1966, El Centro Mayor Dubois McGee lobbied for the Blue Angels to be moved to El Centro.

Today, the bright blue jets return every winter, to perform 120 different training flights, over an estimated three-month time period, with their final flights occurring primarily during the Festival of Flight before heading back to their home base in Pensacola, Florida.

In addition to celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Blue Angels, Capt. Perkins said 2022 marks the 100th year that the U.S. Navy has used aircraft carriers, the relevance of which could be seen in the Blue Angels’ Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets, designed with reinforced landing gear to deal with the additional force of landing a plane on an ever-moving ship.

John Collver and “Wardog” taxi across the Naval Air Facility El Centro airfield on their way to perform during the Festival of Flight on Saturday, March 12. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The Show After the Show

While the majority of festival goers left at the end of the air show, some 2,000 people remained for the second half of the Festival of Flight, which tacked another of NAF El Centro’s events, the Food Fest, on to the end of the traditional air show.

The Food Fest was held specifically in Hangar 4, featuring food booths and a beer garden. Just outside the hangar, a stage was set up where the Navy’s band, The Destroyers, performed. All around the stage, people set up chairs or sat on the cement to enjoy the music, while children danced and played nearby.

MARICE LANDEROS VIDEO

“Today was so amazing. The air show, the cars, and now this concert. We’ve had so much fun today, and this band is so good,” Calexico resident Rosa Dominguez as her kids played in the distance.

The Destroyers serve as the Navy Band Southwest’s premier popular music group, which performs in a number of settings including concerts in high school auditoriums to the smooth pop or jazz combo selections at formal military receptions, according to its website.

The band’s mission is to support Navy recruiting, retention, and community relations initiatives throughout the Southwest.

During the show, Capt. Perkins also took the time to thank the winner of the Festival of Flight poster design contest, Richard Torres, gifting him a framed and signed copy of the poster he created. The evening ended just after dark with a brilliant display of fireworks, lighting up the faces of those watching.

“This one way that we can tell the community thank you for everything you put up with. We do know that some of our friends and family in the community do not appreciate the jet noise and do not appreciate helicopter noise, but they understand we have to do it,” said Kristopher Haugh, NAF El Centro’s public information officer.