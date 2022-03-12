All Aboard Fat Albert Airlines

NAF EL CENTRO — It’s not every day that a person has a chance to potentially ride with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron. Unless that person is Imperial-based Boy Scout Troop 4070 Scoutmaster Ross Simmons.

In Simmons’ case, on three separate occasions he has come close to being a Blue Angels’ backseat rider as part of its Key Influencer program.

The program allows one lucky member of the community wherever the squadron hosts events to take flight as a way of honoring them for being a positive influence on youths in the community.

The program also selects a designated “alternate,” or a runner-up for the ride if the chosen key influencer is unable or unwilling to take flight.

So far, Simmons has had the distinct honor of being an alternate in 2017, 2018 and again in 2022. And on each occasion, he has taken part in the preflight orientation that key influencers undergo on base, but has yet to don the flight suit and helmet when the time comes to take to the skies.

“Always a bridesmaid, never a bride,” Simmons joked while standing on the ramp of Naval Air Facility El Centro the morning of Wednesday, March 9 as the No. 7 Blue Angels F/A-18E/F Super Hornet took off without him, again.

However, as an alternate, Simmons was all smiles when he got airborne just two days later aboard Fat Albert, the Blue Angels’ C-130J Super Hercules cargo jet.

The opportunity to have an alternate ride aboard Fat Albert, which like the Super Hornet is a new platform for the demonstration team, was a new development for Naval Air Facility El Centro’s Festival of Flight this year.

It was also nothing short of a privilege for Simmons.

“Just to be out here and in the spirit of the show and around the aircraft, it’s just such an exciting environment and a huge honor,” said Simmons, who resides in the San Diego area.

Though Simmons has yet to find out who has been nominating him as a key influencer, he said he assumes it is because of his ongoing efforts to maintain an active Boy Scouts troop here in the Valley.

The El Centro native got involved with Troop 4070, where he became an Eagle Scout as a teen, shortly after he was named as Imperial Irrigation District’s interim, and then permanent legal counsel in 2013.

Though he was already involved with Troop 681 in Rancho Bernardo at the time, Simmons said he nonetheless went about recruiting for the local Troop 4070, which was experiencing low rates of participation.

“I arrived thankfully just in time,” Simmons said. “They were going to close their doors and I said, ‘Wait, I’ll go and get some more kids.’”

And while he would only serve as the IID’s counsel until 2016, Simmons remained scoutmaster after his departure from the Valley.

“I’ve still been coming out every week and running meetings out here for the Boy Scout troops,” he said on Friday, March 11. “I don’t mind coming over the hill.”

Simmons’ involvement with two regional Boy Scout troops has also allowed him to organize joint outings to places like nearby Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and Mount Laguna. As a result, scouts from both troops have been able to bond and build lasting friendships.

In the process, Simmons has worked directly with hundreds of kids, and earned the praise of grateful parents.

“It’s the greatest privilege that anyone can imagine,” he said about being entrusted to help build the character of someone’s child.

It is precisely that kind of commitment to youths that the Blue Angels’ Key Influencer program seeks to recognize.

A key influencer is considered someone who helps shape the attitudes and opinions of youths and is viewed as a credible source of advice and information.

Some prime examples include public figures, leaders of youth organizations, educators, guidance counselors, school and college administrators and board members, society award winners and leaders of diversity groups.

“They are not always the person at the top of an organization, but have a strong impact on recruiting age youth and/or a specific target audience,” the Blue Angels Key Influencer nominee form stated. “These people should currently have regular interaction with youth within their community, which means the influence they provide in a youth’s life will have a lasting and significant impact.”

This year, the Blue Angels selected Jacqueline Riddell, founder and president of the nonprofit Best STEP (Sports, Theater, Expression, and Perseverance) Forward, which organizes activities for children who are differently abled and neurodiverse.

Considering the community-wide efforts that Riddell has undertaken since the organization’s launch in 2018, Simmons said she was an obvious choice.

“To be behind somebody like that, I don’t have any quarrel,” he said.

While NAFEC personnel will recommend which members of the local media get to ride aboard Fat Albert and the No. 7 Blue Angels jet, the Blue Angels have the sole discretion to choose who will be the key influencer, said Kristopher Haugh, NAFEC public affairs officer.

A top priority of the Blues is to choose someone who reflects the values of the flight demonstration squadron and NAFEC, Haugh said.

Simmons said he is still hopeful that one day he will have an opportunity to board a Blue Angels jet as the designated key influencer. And because the Blues train at NAFEC on an annual basis, Simmons said he feels he has better odds of potentially taking flight in comparison to other locales where the Blue Angels may not perform on an annual basis.

“We’re lucky because we always have them here, and that’s very unusual relative to other places where they go” he said. “That’s really unique.”

