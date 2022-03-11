IMPERIAL COUNTY — The filing period for the June 7 primary election for local, state and federal elections for this area closed as of 5 p.m. Friday, March 11, all except two.

The Division 3 seat for the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will extend into next week due incumbent and board President James C. Hanks deciding not to seek re-election. Treasurer-Tax Collector will also extend.

This is shaping up to be one of the most hotly contested primaries in many moons; both District 1 and 5 on the county Board of Supervisors, the District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff-Coroner, IID Divisions 1, 3, and 5, and other races present plenty of competition.

Also this year, redistricting has redrawn local lines toward the north for our U.S. Congressmen (25th Congressional District), changing our border district that spans Imperial and San Diego counties, to a district that leaves San Diego behind and heads north and over toward the west through Riverside County. It also includes a small part of San Bernardino County.

In the race for U.S. House of Representatives, it’s a crowded Republican field for the primary, one that include local physician, Dr. Brian Tyson. His competition all hails from Riverside County.

The directional redistricting change has also occurred for the state Senatorial district (18th State Senate District).

So long Congressman Juan Vargas and state Sen. Ben Hueso (following the November general election, of course).

County Board of Supervisors

District 1 (Calexico area)

Jesus Eduardo Escobar (incumbent) of Calexico

Joong S. Kim of Calexico

Briant Jesus Fabela Luna of Calexico

District 5

Ray Castillo (incumbent) of El Centro

John Hawk of Holtville

Carlos Zaragoza of El Centro

District Attorney

Jason Amavisca

Edgard Garcia

George Marquez

Mario Vela

Sheriff-Coroner

Fred Miramontes of El Centro

Hilton Smith of Imperial

Imperial County Assessor

Ricardo Avila of Imperial

Robert Menvielle (incumbent) of El Centro

Auditor-Controller

Karina B. Alvarez of El Centro

Margarita Magallanes of Calexico

Clerk-Recorder

Jacob Nicholas Rodriguez of El Centro

Chuck Storey (incumbent) of El Centro

ICOE Superintendent

Jonathan Todd Finnell (uncontested)

Superior Court

Seat 1

Poli Flores (incumbent) of Calexico (uncontested)

Seat 2

Jeffery Jones (incumbent) of Brawley

Kevin T. Merizalde Kelly of El Centro

Treasurer-Tax Collector – FILING PERIOD EXTENDED

Suzanne Bermudez of Brawley

Imperial Irrigation District

Division 1

Andrew Arevalo of El Centro

Alex Cardenas (incumbent) of El Centro

Division 3 – FILING PERIOD EXTENDED

Don Campbell of Brawley

Ramon Castro of Brawley

Gina Dockstader of Calipatria

Maria Nava-Froelich of Calipatria

Division 5

Karin Eugenio of Imperial

Norma Galindo (incumbent) of Holtville

STATE and FEDERAL ELECTIONS*



Congressional District: 25

Raul Ruiz, Democrat (emergency physician; Congressman, 36th District) Coachella

James Francis Gibson, Republican (retired farmer)

Jonathan Reiss, Republican (media consultant)

Brian E. Hawkins, Republican

Burt Thakur, Republican (engineering project manager)

Ceci Truman, Republican

Brian M. Tyson, MD, Republican

Storm Earl Jenkins, Republican

Senate District: 18

No one listed

Assembly District: 36

Marlon Germain Ware, Democrat

Eduardo Garcia, Democrat (incumbent)

(*As of 4:45 p.m. Thursday, March 10)