IMPERIAL COUNTY — The filing period for the June 7 primary election for local, state and federal elections for this area closed as of 5 p.m. Friday, March 11, all except two.
The Division 3 seat for the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will extend into next week due incumbent and board President James C. Hanks deciding not to seek re-election. Treasurer-Tax Collector will also extend.
This is shaping up to be one of the most hotly contested primaries in many moons; both District 1 and 5 on the county Board of Supervisors, the District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff-Coroner, IID Divisions 1, 3, and 5, and other races present plenty of competition.
Also this year, redistricting has redrawn local lines toward the north for our U.S. Congressmen (25th Congressional District), changing our border district that spans Imperial and San Diego counties, to a district that leaves San Diego behind and heads north and over toward the west through Riverside County. It also includes a small part of San Bernardino County.
In the race for U.S. House of Representatives, it’s a crowded Republican field for the primary, one that include local physician, Dr. Brian Tyson. His competition all hails from Riverside County.
The directional redistricting change has also occurred for the state Senatorial district (18th State Senate District).
So long Congressman Juan Vargas and state Sen. Ben Hueso (following the November general election, of course).
County Board of Supervisors
District 1 (Calexico area)
Jesus Eduardo Escobar (incumbent) of Calexico
Joong S. Kim of Calexico
Briant Jesus Fabela Luna of Calexico
District 5
Ray Castillo (incumbent) of El Centro
John Hawk of Holtville
Carlos Zaragoza of El Centro
District Attorney
Jason Amavisca
Edgard Garcia
George Marquez
Mario Vela
Sheriff-Coroner
Fred Miramontes of El Centro
Hilton Smith of Imperial
Imperial County Assessor
Ricardo Avila of Imperial
Robert Menvielle (incumbent) of El Centro
Auditor-Controller
Karina B. Alvarez of El Centro
Margarita Magallanes of Calexico
Clerk-Recorder
Jacob Nicholas Rodriguez of El Centro
Chuck Storey (incumbent) of El Centro
ICOE Superintendent
Jonathan Todd Finnell (uncontested)
Superior Court
Seat 1
Poli Flores (incumbent) of Calexico (uncontested)
Seat 2
Jeffery Jones (incumbent) of Brawley
Kevin T. Merizalde Kelly of El Centro
Treasurer-Tax Collector – FILING PERIOD EXTENDED
Suzanne Bermudez of Brawley
Imperial Irrigation District
Division 1
Andrew Arevalo of El Centro
Alex Cardenas (incumbent) of El Centro
Division 3 – FILING PERIOD EXTENDED
Don Campbell of Brawley
Ramon Castro of Brawley
Gina Dockstader of Calipatria
Maria Nava-Froelich of Calipatria
Division 5
Karin Eugenio of Imperial
Norma Galindo (incumbent) of Holtville
STATE and FEDERAL ELECTIONS*
Congressional District: 25
Raul Ruiz, Democrat (emergency physician; Congressman, 36th District) Coachella
James Francis Gibson, Republican (retired farmer)
Jonathan Reiss, Republican (media consultant)
Brian E. Hawkins, Republican
Burt Thakur, Republican (engineering project manager)
Ceci Truman, Republican
Brian M. Tyson, MD, Republican
Storm Earl Jenkins, Republican
Senate District: 18
No one listed
Assembly District: 36
Marlon Germain Ware, Democrat
Eduardo Garcia, Democrat (incumbent)
(*As of 4:45 p.m. Thursday, March 10)