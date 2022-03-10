IMPERIAL COUNTY — First it was President Biden identifying the Imperial Valley during a roundtable on critical minerals last month, and now, Imperial County’s Lithium Valley was recognized as key to California’s future during Gov. Gavin Newsom’s State of the State Address.

Newsom touted the region’s lithium-rich resources as being an important piece to addressing climate change — as part of the “California way” — in his address on Tuesday, March 8.

“Now we have the opportunity to extend this leadership, to secure a critical component of the supply chain for batteries, by tapping one of the world’s largest lithium reserves — right here in California, in Imperial Valley,” Newsom said.

“And consider this: our nation-leading climate investments — some $38 billion — will ensure that other innovations will surely follow, not by re-creating the 20th century, by extracting more oil, but by extracting new ideas, drilling for new talent by running our economy on a carbon-free engine,” he added.

Developers are working to tap into what is believed to be millions of metric tons of lithium below the ground near the Salton Sea, a mineral that is a key component of the batteries that power electric vehicles and smart phones, to name just a few.

Newsom’s State of the State had heavy focus on climate change, both the effects and how California is leading the way fighting against the climate change. He gave credit to California as one of the leaders in climate change issues, and by extension, the development of electric cars.

The Lithium Valley Commission, formed as a part of the passing of Assembly Bill 1657 in September 2020, has been an important piece in the conversations about the burgeoning industry in the Imperial Valley. Tasked with helping guide the development of this new industry, the commission is comprised of various stakeholders including elected officials, industry leaders, environmental scientists, and community leaders from the Imperial and Coachella valleys.

Representing Imperial County government on the commission is District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley, who was appointed vice chair and has been instrumental in developing this new resource. Kelley, as part of the Board of Supervisors, released a “roadmap” in mid-February to develop the Lithium Valley as a vertically integrated concept.

“It’s welcome news. I think the governor’s office is really focused on trying to see this development occur,” said Kelly in a brief interview on Wednesday, March 9.

Kelley attributed the release of the county’s Lithium Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan as a catalyst for the reason for the attention Imperial County has garnered, which included playing a major role in Biden’s recent roundtable.

Kelley said the county has been in constant communication with Sacramento over the past five weeks or so, and that more information will be shared in conjunction with the state in the next month or so.

Imperial County’s Lithium Valley plan puts a heavy focus on improving the communities of Imperial County and improving the lives of the residents who live there, officials have said. This would include infrastructure improvements, the development of university-level STEM labs and programs, and most important, job opportunities for residents.

At the state level, Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, who represents the Imperial and Coachella valleys, has been an integral figure in the early development of Lithium Valley. He was the author of AB 1657.

“Our region’s lithium recovery opportunity was at the forefront of Governor Newsom’s 2022 State of the State address,” Garcia said in a prepared statement. “We must follow this hype with an equally significant focus on community engagement and policy actions to protect local interest.”

Garcia described Imperial County as “one of the most economically underserved areas in the nation” and focused heavily on community engagement, local investments, and equity safeguards.

For Luis Olmedo, executive director of the community-based advocacy organization Comité Cívico Del Valle, working to improve the lives of Imperial County residents is an everyday occurrence, since his organization focuses entirely on that subject. Due to Velez’s extensive experience in community engagement and leadership, Olmedo said he was asked to join the Lithium Valley Commission.

Like many Imperial County, Velez found his excitement tampered by mistrust of Sacramento, after spending years working with Imperial County’s most underserved communities with little support from the state government.

“We have a Governor who emphasizes Environmental Justice and the Imperial County. Therefore, we need conversations happening at a local level where local stakeholders can have greater access,” Olmedo said in a written statement. “It is crucial for not only the future of California and its clean energy goals but also critical for the Imperial Valley, who has suffered in both an environmental and economical way for decades.”

Imperial County will have to continue to rely heavily on Assembly member García and Governor Newsom to assure that the Imperial Valley benefits from Lithium Valley, according to Olmedo.

For his part, Newsom is saying all the right things at the moment, giving agency to Imperial County and its resident in the development of Lithium Valley.

“Together, with locals at the helm, we can harness the power of innovation to uplift vulnerable communities and lead the charge on climate change,” Assembly member Garcia said. “As our Governor said, that’s ‘the California Way,’ and we must continue to lead the way.”

