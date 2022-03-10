MEGAN JONES VIDEO

IMPERIAL — Jacob Rico has been crashing cars since he was barely legal to drive them. The 24-year-old Yuma resident even earns some extra cash using his car to pummel other motorists’ vehicles.

Rico’s vehicular carnage, of course, is part of the demolition derbies that he has been competing in since he was 15 years old. Those years of practice appeared to have paid off when he emerged victorious from a field of six contenders during the demolition derby at the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta on Wednesday, March 9.

“It feels good to be back on top,” Rico said, referring to the second-place finishes he earned during his local fair appearances in 2018 and 2019.

The objective of a demolition derby driver is easy enough: be the one whose car outlasts the rest. His 1979 Lincoln Continental did just that in front of the jam-packed grandstands on Wednesday night.

In a little more than seven minutes, his competitors’ vehicles were left in various states of disrepair and inoperability. Rico’s took its share of punishment, as well.

Nonetheless, he said he is scheduled to appear in a couple weeks at the Yuma County Fair demolition derby.

“It’s got three runs on it now and it seems to be holding together pretty well,” Rico said after the derby concluded. “Hopefully, we can make it work.”

Rico wasn’t the only one looking ahead to future events. As the grandstand crowd cheered on the derby’s motorized mayhem, some of the organizers of the night’s event were, too, pondering the future.

“Were looking forward to 2023 already, honestly,” said Chris Bostic, CMWF (California Mid-Winter Fair) Heritage Foundation board member. “2022 is basically in the books as far as we’re concerned, so we’re planning the next year already.”

Jacob Rico, 24, of Yuma gives a big smile after winning the demolition derby at the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta on Wednesday night, March 9. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

California Mid-Winter Fair Heritage Foundation

The foundation is a nonprofit that was established in 2011 a year after the state had proposed eliminating some $32 million in annual funding that it provided to nearly 80 county and community fairs.

At the time of the statewide budget cuts, the California 45th District Agricultural Association, which operates the annual county fair and the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds, determined that it was in a relatively sound financial position.

Yet, a review of its finances also determined that it could continue operating for only about three years in the absence of any annual infusion of state funds, Bostic said.

That realization prompted Bostic and other members of the 45th District Agricultural Association board to confer with other county fair boards across the state in the hopes that a solution to the local dilemma could be found.

Like other locales, they eventually hit on the idea of forming a nonprofit foundation whose membership dues and donations, as well as sponsorships, could not only help keep the 45th District afloat but also help pay for improvement projects, Bostic said.

“We were able to kind of figure out what we wanted to do with ours here, which is a totally different area compared to all the other areas we visited,” he said. “But we didn’t really have a direction at the time. We didn’t know what the limits were of what we could do or what we were capable of as a board, let alone the support we would have going forward.”

When metal collides it can get loud, and it did during the demolition derby at the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta on Wednesday, March 9. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

To accomplish its goals, the newly established foundation was intent on recruiting members who were willing to do the necessary work to help keep the 45th District Agricultural Association operational. That essentially meant finding new members who could attract other new members and revenue and who would stay actively involved.

As a result of those efforts, the board grew from its initial membership of about 32 to about 300 today.

CMWF Heritage Foundation membership costs $300 minimum, though it is not uncommon for some members to donate beyond that amount on an annual basis.

All of its dues and proceeds are invested in the fair and its operations.

“Everything we do, 100 percent goes back into the facility,” Bostic said. “It does not leave these fairgrounds, it stays at 200 E. Second St.”

One feature of the foundation that Bostic said he is proud of is its diverse membership, which was on display on Wednesday night inside the fairground’s Heritage Hall during the demolition derby. The hall serves as the foundation’s private space during the fair’s grandstand events and is accessed through a set of doors located in the middle of the seating area.

“It’s not just farmers, it’s not just bankers or attorneys. It’s every walk of life you can see in this room right now,” Bostic said. “It’s really neat to see that it’s not an elite group.”

Alan Phillips, 45th District Agricultural Association chief executive officer, said the foundation has been a “tremendous asset” to the fairgrounds since its inception.

About 90 percent of the 45th District’s annual budget of about $1.5 million is generated by revenue from the annual fair, which typically attracts about 100,000 people, Phillips said.

California Mid-Winter Fair Heritage Foundation President Greg Jackson (left) and founding member Chris Bostic enjoyed the nonprofit’s gathering at Heritage Hall prior to the demolition derby at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds on Wednesday, March 9. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Since then-Gov. Jerry Brown had initially cut the state’s funding to the various statewide county fairs, some annual funding has been restored — about $35,000, Phillips said — but reflects less than a third of what the county had been previously allocated.

With the assistance of the CMFW Heritage Foundation, the fair have been able to improve its lighting, add internet access, and take on other capital and infrastructure improvement projects, officials said.

“In every year, as membership increases, that gives them an increased budget to do more things and more improvements around the grounds,” Phillips said. “It’s a win-win situation for all of the community.”

This year the CMWF Heritage Foundation also organized all of the entertainment taking place on the dirt track at the grandstands at the request of the 45th District Agricultural Association, foundation President Greg Jackson said.

A pair of John Deere Mighty Trikes were auctioned off by the CMWF Heritage Foundation as a way to raise funds for its scholarship program at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds on Wednesday, March 9. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

As a way to welcome the community back after the fair’s COVID-19 hiatus, the grandstand events are free to the public with the price of admission.

Those events included Wednesday night’s demolition derby, as well as the UTV racing on March 4, Southern California-based Southwest Lightning Sprints Association racing on March 5 and 6, and CalVMX, or California Vintage Motocross, on Saturday, March 12.

Its racing lineup will conclude with the crowd-pleasing Heritage 500, which involves local racers competing in four-cylinder, street-legal vehicles that are model year 2000 or older and have safety enhancements like roll cages.

“It’s kind of a nice way to end the fair,” Jackson said. “It’s more of a relaxed racing but it’s all local people.”

Jackson’s association with the foundation was prompted by his years-long involvement with the county fair as the Mt. Signal 4-H swine leader, a post that was precipitated by his daughter’s participation about 18 years ago.

“I kind of developed a passion for the fair during that time,” he said. “As I got to meet more people and understand the inner workings of the fair, I was asked to be a Heritage Foundation board member.”

His involvement with the foundation also coincided with the organization’s creation of a scholarship program, which to date has handed out a total of about $3,000 in $250 and $500 awards in the few years it has been around.

The foundation’s scholarships are open to any student entering a community college, trade school or four-year university. Nor does the applicant have to be the child of someone who is associated with the foundation.

During the gathering at Heritage Hall on Wednesday, the foundation was auctioning off a pair of John Deere Mighty Trikes as a way to raise scholarship funds.

“We’ve been able to build that fund up, so as that builds, we’ll either offer more scholarships or increase the amount of the scholarships,” Jackson said.