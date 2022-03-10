SAN DIEGO — When Carlo Cota graduated from Calexico High School in 1998 and walked on to the San Diego State University baseball team, he felt intimidated at the level of play and professionalism within the program.

Little did he know, he would fit right in with the Aztecs, spending four years with the program before getting drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2002 and bouncing around minor league baseball for the next decade.

“At Calexico, I remember we counted one day and we had 18 baseballs for practice,” said the now 41-year-old Cota. “I get to San Diego State and there are 10-gallon buckets literally everywhere overflowing with baseballs and pearls (unused baseballs) stacked as high as you can see. I knew I wasn’t in Calexico anymore.”

Carlo Cota, a Calexico High School 1998 graduate, got a baseball card while playing for the Dunedin Blue Jays, an affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, who drafted Cota after he graduated from San Diego State University in 2002. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE COTA FAMILY

Cota would go on to start at second base for the Aztecs for three seasons, graduating in 2002. Drafted by Toronto, he began a five-year stint in the Blue Jays’ minor league organization, advancing up to AAA for a brief time in 2007.

In 2008 he moved to an independent league team in Fargo, N.D., playing for the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks for five seasons.

“Playing minor league baseball is the best dream anyone who loves baseball can go through,” said Cota, who played close to 500 games in North Dakota. “It is also the most self-doubting experience you can go through because there are going to be highs and lows.”

In his five seasons with the Redhawks, Cota hit .276, blasted 46 home runs and drove in 251 runs. Recently, as the Redhawks celebrated their 25th anniversary, he was named to the All-Time Redhawks team as the top second baseman.

“In the minors the fans actually have a relationship with the team and the players. I’m really appreciative of all the fans in the minor leagues and especially in Fargo,” Cota said. “It’s a great experience to see their passion for baseball.”

Cota credits his father Arnold Cota, and his mother Christina Cota, for their positive influence on him and his athletic endeavors through high school and beyond. He said they weren’t the overbearing parents, but were always there to encourage him to work hard at anything he wanted to pursue.

“The family nucleus is the father and the mother and I was so blessed to have them supporting me and allowing me to succeed and fail,” said Carlo Cota, who now resides in San Diego with his wife of seven years, Kaeli. “My fondest memories are going to the gym with my dad and working on something or just talking basketball or baseball with him.”

I absolutely loved growing up in Calexico. I love the community and the family atmosphere. My dad still lives in the family home in Calexico and I love that it’s where my family is from and it’s where I’m from.” CARLO COTA, 10-year minor league baseball player and 1998 Calexico High grad

A standout on the basketball court inside Varner Gym as well, Cota at one point scored 42 points in a game for the Bulldogs. He was told by the Bulldogs’ athletic director that only two other people had scored more than that in a game, his uncle Bob Cota had 48 points in a game and his father Arnold Cota had 44.

In his sophomore year of 1996, Cota helped the Bulldogs reach the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division IIAA playoffs. It was his favorite memory from the basketball court, recalling how hard that team played defense.

“That team all started in the CYBL (Calexico Youth Basketball League) together, so we all knew each other and what we could do,” Cota said. “We had Coach (Marty) Zwart who was a really great coach and emphasized defense, so we knew if we played hard on defense we were going to have a chance to win it at the end of the game.”

His baseball coach in Calexico was Sergio Rubio, who said it wasn’t tough to figure out the sophomore Cota needed to be in the lineup when he showed up to his first day of practice with the Bulldogs.

“I had the luxury of seeing him play basketball and got to see first hand what an exceptional athlete he was and how mature he was for his age,” said Rubio, the Bulldogs’ head coach from 1995 through 2001 and a current vice principal at Imperial High School. “When he came out to baseball it wasn’t rocket science putting him at shortstop and batting him leadoff.”

Calexico’s Carlo Cota was winning trophies while a ninth-grader at DeAnza Junior High in Calexico in 1995. He would go on to star at Calexico High on the basketball court and baseball diamond, plus play baseball at San Diego State University and get drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE COTA FAMILY

Rubio relayed one story to humble Cota when the team bus left him behind when the player was a minute late for the bus.

“We were leaving at 1 p.m. and my guys knew that when I say we roll at 1 p.m., we roll out at 1 p.m. Carlo comes strolling up a minute or two after 1 p.m. with a McDonalds’ ice cream cone in his hand,” Rubio said. “I closed the door and just waved good bye to him and we left without him. He got so mad we saw him throw his ice cream.

“Luckily we won the game without him, but it sure sent a message to the rest of the team that if we’d leave the star player behind we would leave anybody.”

Cota, who is a construction project manager for a mid-sized firm in San Diego, has four young children at home with his wife, Kaeli. The couple has a daughter in Ciel Christina Cota, 6, and three sons in Carlo Cruz Cota, 4, Knox Isaiah Cota, 2, and Avery Bear Cota, 1.

While the family lives in San Diego, Carlo Cota said Calexico is always “home.”

“I absolutely loved growing up in Calexico. I love the community and the family atmosphere,” he said. “My dad still lives in the family home in Calexico and I love that it’s where my family is from and it’s where I’m from.”