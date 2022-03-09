County Board Divided Over New CEO, Again

EL CENTRO — Last week, an employment offer to former county employee and current Calexico City Manager Miguel Figueroa was made for the position of Imperial County executive officer, an announcement that revealed the dissention among the Board of Supervisors over the appointment.

That division continued this week, this time over the employment package being offered to Figueroa, resulting in a 3-2 vote to approve his contract, with District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley and District 5 Supervisor Ray Castillo voting not to approve it on Tuesday, March 8.

Miguel Figueroa, new Imperial County executive officer. He is scheduled to start April 15. | COURTESY PHOTO

Kelley and Castillo were identified as the dissenting votes, when Figueroa was announced as the prospective new CEO during the March 1 county board meeting.

Kelley continued to express his discontent over the choice of Figueroa, explaining that while he had no issues with Figueroa and plans to work with him to improve the county, the supervisor could not support the contract since he expressed concerns during the selection process that were not adequately addressed.

“Moving forward, I request this board and this county establish a Compliance Office separate from Human Resources and the Executive Office and put in place an independent review for concerns within this organization and to recommend resolutions,” Kelley said, reading a statement he had previously prepared.

The debate was initially kicked off again as Rodolfo Aguayo, director of Human Resources and Risk Management, announced the pay package for the CEO, which will include an annual salary of $200,000, retirement, Medicare, health insurance, dental vision, health reimbursement account of $1,500 every two years, a life insurance policy of $125,000, a life insurance stipend, 12 days of paid holidays plus a birthday holiday, sick leave of four days, 15 days of vacation, administrative leave of 60 hours, and a car lease amount of $550 a month.

This raised Castillo’s eyebrow, since the previous CEO, Tony Rouhotas Jr., was offered only $185,000 a year, though later he clarified that he has no personal issue with Figueroa, he simply felt that the there was a more qualified candidate.

“If Mr. Figueroa was an acting CEO for a county, I could see an increase, but coming as a city manager,” Castillo said, trailing off at the end.

Aguayo responded to the question by clarifying that the $200,000 annual salary is an increase over Rouhotas’ salary but is the lowest amount that the board authorized to advertise for in the search of a new CEO.

Former county employee and former candidate for the county board, Claudia Camarena, who made a series of misconduct accusations against Figueroa, Aguayo, and the board itself last week, was in attendance again Tuesday as the contract was read.

Director of Human Resources and Risk Management Rodolfo Aguayo presents new County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa’s pay package during the Imperial County Board of Supervisor meeting on Tuesday, March 8. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

She continued to protest Figueroa’s appointment. Last week she accused Figueroa of sexual harassment while he worked for the county previously, Aguayo of showing favoritism to Figueroa and actively trying to sabotage other candidates, and that members of the board participated in watching videos of a candidate practicing their faith and laughing at them for it.

“Being an International Woman’s Day, it’s a dark day that we’re giving a person who was investigated a raise to run the very people he offended,” Camarena said Tuesday.

Camarena made these accusations for the full three minutes of public comments allotted to anyone who wished to speak, but at the end of the three minutes, District 1 Supervisor and Chair of the Board Jesus Escobar stopped her, informing her coolly that her time was over, and she needed to wrap things up.

Camarena promptly changed subjects, demanding that Escobar tell her who the county’s Equal Employment Opportunities officer was, which was rebuffed by Escobar with a simple “you may check with the clerk of the board.” Eventually, Camarena questioned whether Escobar knew who the officer was, which he informed her that he did, but she can still check with the clerk of the board.

This week, District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte chose to address Camarena’s accusations, explaining that while Aguayo was involved in the hiring process as HR director, the county hired a third-party organization, called CPS HR Consulting, to go through the applicants and recommend the top candidates, thereby limiting the amount of effect Aguayo could have had on the decision-making process.

Plancarte also clarified that Figueroa had to go through multiple reviews by different committees within the county to get the offer of employment, again limiting the amount of influence Aguayo could have had.

Going a step further, Plancarte said Figueroa went through extensive background checks, and through that process no evidence was found of Figueroa sexually harassing anyone, otherwise the board would not be offering him this position.

“I can see where there is some, perhaps, pinned up anger or dislike of previous outcomes, especially from somebody who already retired from this organization, but to accuse a person with absolutely no proof and just hearsay, whether it’s Mr. Figueroa or Mr. Aguayo, and (to) make those accusations is ridiculous,” Plancarte said.

Former county employee and former candidate for the county Board of Supervisors, Claudia Camarena, accuses the county of misconduct during the county board meeting on Tuesday, March 8. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

COVID Update: Numbers Keep Falling

Communities throughout Imperial County can breathe a small sigh of relief as the Imperial County Department of Public Health reports that COVID numbers have continued to fall at the end of Imperial County’s latest surge.

Janette Angulo, director of the Imperial County Department of Public Health, reported that positivity rates have fallen to 12 percent, or 18.8 cases per 100,000 residents. The county still has eight active COVID outbreaks, but there are currently none under investigation. In total, Imperial County has experienced 51,811 cases of COVID, which resulted in 889 deaths.

As a result of the lower positivity levels, Imperial County hospitals are seeing far fewer cases who need to be hospitalized. As of Angulo’s report, Imperial County had 163 hospitalizations, but only 26 of those were related to COVID with only nine being in the intensive-care units. This led Escobar to question whether hospitals were feeling less pressure over a lack of staffing.

“The bottom line to your question is, if absolutely things are moving in the right direction,” said Dr. Stephen Munday, health officer for the county.