Soap-Box Racers Roll in Brawley

BRAWLEY — As derby flags flapped in the wind, uniquely designed soap-box racers made their way down the hill at Cattle Call Park one after another — a rolling snail, a burger, a ducky, and an anatomically accurate kitty cat were among the entrants.

The second Best STEP Forward Soap Box Derby rolled into Brawley on Saturday morning, March 5, and it was a popular event judging by the excitement from competitors and spectators.

Eight racers, mostly returning entries from the August event, were dressed in red jumpsuits and hopped in their carts ready to take off. Each team went one at a time to avoid crashing, with the parents doing the steering of the cart and the kid as co-pilot.

The rolling pieces of art are family creations, said Pamela Ortega, treasurer for the Best STEP Forward Committee; from the woodwork and welding of the carts by the fathers, to the painting done by the mothers and even some by the children.

And the children are the ones who come up with the designs themselves that the parents and volunteers help bring it to life, she said.

“We all put the work in; us parents helped each other build and the kids helped with painting and designing. They said it, we brought it to life,” Ortega added. “We thought, ‘yeah, sure why not, let’s do like old times and have the kids experience a good time outside of tablet time.’”

Most had the classic soap-box shape, but from there, the designs were all unique. Carts that looked like Jeeps, snails, cats, and even a Krabby Patty Wagon from “Spongebob Squarepants” were all rolling down the hill on Saturday.

Racers chilled in a box truck after the races, eating Brawley Creamery ice cream and waiting their turns to ride again during the second Best STEP Forward Soap Box Derby on Saturday, March 5. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Six-year-old Penny, the third-place winner, rode her cart, “Snail Guts.” She added the details to her cart including lips, the long stalk eyes, and glittery ruffles on the cart seat.

“It felt good to ride, it was a lot of fun,” she said. “I liked it.”

“Speed Cat,” first-place winner Zoe Mercado’s cart, was even “anatomically correct” with an unmentionable feature right under the cat’s raised tail of which Zoe was immensely proud, according to her mother.

“It was fun,” Zoe said. “I was really excited for everyone to see my actual cat’s butthole because it was based off of my cat.”

Ivana Franco’s cart was a new addition for this race, a large yellow ducky named “Material Girl.” Her mother, Best STEP Forward committee’s Ortega, had to keep everything a secret as she was working on it and said it was all worth it when she saw her daughter’s face at the reveal Saturday.

Richard Hurtado was one of the engineers who helped bring the carts to life. He was there helping put the pieces together and just making the ideas from the children’s sketches leap off the page. Hurtado was part of the practice runs, too; there to make sure everything was safe for racing.

“It felt good … weeks of work for a morning of smiles made it worth it,” he said. “I took two down and let the smiles roll after that.”

His son, Richard Thomas Hurtado, used another racer’s cart because the child who was originally going to race wasn’t able to attend Saturday’s event. He was very nervous about racing, but once he got some runs in, Thomas was “gung-ho” to keep riding. He earned second place in the end.

“I was happy, excited, and little bit scared,” Thomas said. “I wanted to go fast, fast, fast!”

Best STEP Forward committee member Anna Barajas said there had to be improvements made to all the carts for this month’s event. Axels needed to be fixed, steering adjusted, and tires changed because they had “butterflied,” or the tops were pushing inward.

Her son, Jesse Barajas, also wanted to change his whole cart concept this time, asking for a “Krabby Cart” inspired by the Krabby Patty Wagon from “Spongebob Squarepants,” so she also had to go back and make cosmetic changes. That wasn’t a problem for her, though.

Richard Hurtado and his son, Richard Thomas Hurtado, ride down the hill at Cattle Call Park in Brawley in a bright yellow ducky called “Material Girl” during the second Best STEP Forward Soap Box Derby on Saturday, March 5. Thomas placed second in the race. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“Just seeing the smile on his face, having him be a part of something, and it’s memories,” Barajas said. “He didn’t place but he’s eager to try again!”

Once the races were over everyone, kids and adults included, got a chance to take their own rides down the hill. Some of the spectators even took a chance in the carts.

Dennisa Ortega’s husband helped build the other carts, and now is interested in building his own for their two daughters, Alexa and Maya Ortega. Their daughters of course are more than eager to have their own, Maya already saying her cart will have a “Beetlejuice” theme. Ortega said there will definitely be two more carts racing down at Cattle Call Park in October.

“I wish more people knew about it, because I think it’s a really cool event, to have a lot of kids in their little carts, I think it’s fun,” Ortega said.

Adrian Perez and his son, Lewis Perez, took a cart for a spin and are now inspired to put their own together for future races. They originally came out because they heard about the event through Facebook and were glad to see the races were a fun concept.

“If we had more stuff to do like this is in the town it would be even better,” Perez said.

Best STEP Forward President Jacqueline Riddell said she had been inspired by old school derby races and children’s movies. She said this is a concept that brings the whole family together and brings wholesome fun for everyone. Not a single person at the event wasn’t smiling, she said.

“It’s an opportunity for families to just connect. We live in a fast-paced, high-tech world, so it’s nice to disconnect from all of that and get together with family and celebrate one another in a very unique yet not nothing new (event),” Riddell said.

Best STEP Forward is planning to hold another soap box derby in October. Already, the children are beginning to talk about what they want for the next race.

Thomas is already planning his own cart for October, telling his dad as he was loading the carts up, that he wanted to make a dinosaur cart with teeth and a big tail.

“It starts with the dinosaur, it evolves with the details, and then we can see how to make it work from there,” Hurtado said.