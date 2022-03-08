Country Club Sewer District Rate Study A Go

HOLTVILLE — Design work will begin for the County Club Sewer Maintenance District, located west of Holtville, to replace the decaying system after several sewage spills in 2021 led to the Colorado River Basin Regional Water Quality Control Board citing the district.

To pay for the design, the county of Imperial, which governs the special district, will have a new rate study performed to cover the cost of the design and maintenance of the new sewage system.

This decision was passed unanimously by the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, which doubles as the County Club Sewer Maintenance District board, during a meeting on March 1, after a presentation from county Public Works Director John Gay. The district has served the area around and including Barbara Worth Country Club under the Board of Supervisor’s watchful eye since the 1970s.

While the Imperial County Board of Supervisors is the governing board, the county is not responsible for the line beyond that, with the system being maintained and serviced by the city of Holtville, which accepts the sewage into its wastewater treatment plant, according to District 5 Supervisor Ray Castillo.

To pays for these services, the county charges for sewer services in this district and puts it back into maintaince, making the county not financially responsible for the district.

Imperial County Public Works Director John Gay discusses the debt that the County Club Sewer Maintenance District experienced during the Board of Supervisors meeting on March 1. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“When I first came on board here in 2011, I asked about district accounting responsibility with other the board of directors and talking with counsel … We’re just the board of directors for the County Club Sewer Maintenance District, but the financial liability falls to the residents,” Castillo said.

The issues with the system began in 2021, when two incidents caused the spilling of about 66,000 total gallons of sewage, all at the same location, just a few months apart. The first spill occurred on Feb. 1, when the Barbara Worth Country Club force main just south of Zen Drive caused a sewer overflow, spilling some 36,000 gallons of sewage which percolated into the ground. The second incident occurred on April 21, when an additional 30,000 gallons of sewage spilled that washed into a nearby drainage ditch.

Since the discharge of sewage and untreated wastewater in the United State is a violation of the California Water Code Section 13350, the Regional Water Quality Control Board reached out the county on Oct. 5, to notify it that the county was required to provide the water board with a sewer system management plan to prevent further spills, which was approved on Nov. 16.

The Country Club Sewer Maintenance District consists of one lift station and a main line which takes the sewage to the Holtville wastewater treatment facility. According to Gay’s plan, the lift station and the main will be replaced in the hopes of preventing any further spills.

Castillo spoke out again, explaining that while he supported the project, he questioned whether grant funds could be secured to take some of the burden off the residents within the district, especially before the construction begins.

“What we want to do is be well placed, and make sure that we have a shovel-ready project … It will have put us in a better position to go out for grant funding to help reduce the burden on the residents there,” Gay said.

Compounding the complexity of the issues around the sewage system even further is that Ramada by Wyndham at the Barbara Worth Country Club is still being used to temporarily house those undocumented migrants who are seeking asylum in the United States.

On May 14, 2021 the state Department of General Services extended its contract with the hotel to act as the exclusive temporary housing site to March 31, 2022, and is not to exceed $20 million.

Migrants seeking asylum in the United States are apparently still being temporarily housed at the Ramada hotel at Barbara Worth Country Club in Holtville as a quarantine measure for potential COVID-19 exposure. Several could be seen congregating outside their rooms in this photo from April 2021. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. FILE PHOTO

The issue with the hotel housing the asylum seekers is it is unclear whether the hotel would be expected to pay hotel occupancy tax on those staying in the hotel at the request of the federal government. No resolution was found within the Board of Supervisors meeting, with Gay being instructed to get in contact with the Imperial County tax collector to find an answer. Should the hotel be found to have to pay those taxes, the funds could be utilized to help offset the cost, otherwise residents are on their own.

The issues within the sewer district are not new, with both Castillo and Gay discussing an incident of a sewer break going back as far as 2011, but the debt that the district was facing was so large that replacing the system was not feasible at that time.

“What we’ve been doing is we’ve been paying down the debt service that we have,” Gay said.

In fiscal 2013-2014, the County Club Sewer Maintenance District was $438,026 over its budget while today it is down to $174,331 over budget, thereby reducing the overhead by $263,695. According to a letter to the Board of Supervisors from Gay on March 1, the rest of the overhead will resolve itself once the new system is installed and the county will no longer have to deal with emergency repairs.

District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte was the only other supervisor to question Gay, who asked how long from that day would it take for the rate study to be completed.

“The study is an update to the study we already have so, I would say we could probably be within half a year. What we’re doing is we’re listing the engineer that did the prior study… There’s a there’s a process but I would say within six months,” Gay said.