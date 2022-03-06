It’s a Wrap! Public Art Debuts in El Centro

EL CENTRO — A quilt, of sorts, is being unfurled across the city to help beautify streetscapes and reduce graffiti.

But in place of fabric, the so-called community quilt will consist of 19 utility boxes whose exteriors will showcase the artwork of community members as part of a city-sponsored pilot program.

Already, five utility boxes that are located near major thoroughfares’ traffic signal lights and are within the city’s right of way have been transformed into whimsical public art pieces.

“I’m crossing my fingers that the public enjoys seeing them and will take care of them,” said city Community Services Director Adriana Nava during a program update to the El Centro City Council on Tuesday, March 1.

The pilot program was funded with $25,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds and was initially approved by the council in April.

The selected utility boxes, which in general are considered by the city to be magnets for graffiti, are enveloped in anti-graffiti vinyl wraps that are anticipated to last about seven years. All 19 of the selected utility boxes are expected to have their wraps installed in about three months.

So far, five utility boxes in the city of El Centro have been wrapped in public art created by members of the community. Some 19 boxes in all will eventually be wrapped as part of a grant-funded program. | COURTESY OF CITY OF EL CENTRO

“They’re trying to beat the heat to get these things done,” Nava said, referring to the company tasked with installing the wraps.

At the northwest corner of La Brucherie Avenue and Main Street, a city-owned utility box adorned with an image of a colorful sunflower helps liven up the otherwise ordinary intersection.

The artwork was created by El Centro resident and educator Susan Millan, who had three of her submissions selected for the pilot program.

A second piece of hers, of a hummingbird, can be viewed at the intersection of Imperial Avenue and Main Street, while her third piece of a hibiscus flower is located at the intersection of Main and State streets.

“I’m literally blown away,” Millan said during a phone interview on March 1. “I never thought my art would be displayed in this format.”

A native of Torrance, Millan said that growing up there she often didn’t see much public art. After arriving in the Valley in 1984, she encountered the same kind of absence.

That’s why initiatives like the city’s utility box art program are helpful to further promote the arts, which Millan said had previously been the purview of schools when budgets were more amenable.

Though not formally trained as an artist, she credits her former art teacher Mrs. Wentworth, who only charged $1 per lesson out of her Torrance home, for stoking a lifelong passion for painting. In honor of Mrs. Wentworth, Millan said she now only charges $1 per art less, too.

“It’s so important to be able to express oneself,” Millan said.

As a young adult, Millan had set aside her paint brushes after the growing responsibilities of adulthood had begun to increase. Her mother disproved of the hiatus and through the years had constantly encouraged Millan to resume her painting.

She did just that about 10 years ago and has since produced about 200 pieces of artwork. Watercolors remain her favorite medium.

The three utility boxes that display Millan’s artwork might help expand her fan base, as well. Already, her art can be viewed on display at the administrative office of the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds, as well as in the offices of a couple of her bosses.

The vinyl wraps are being installed by El Centro-based Sign Factory Inc., which is certified by the 3M Company to install the wraps, the city of El Centro reported.

Selected artists’ submissions were reviewed by the city’s Library & Community Services Board and were judged on artistic excellence, originality and innovation. A preference was given to El Centro residents, but the program had been open to artists Valleywide.

During her presentation to the City Council, Community Services Director Nava also shared some brief information about a few of the selected artists. One pair of selected artists consisted of an 86-year-old man and his granddaughter.

Another pair included Emilio Ruelas and his daughter, Emma, who collaborated on a work that incorporated butterflies, at her urging.

“She wanted a butterfly so we had to stick to that theme,” the elder Ruelas wrote in a quote that appeared during Nava’s presentation.

Other artist submissions that Nava highlighted included a series of mosaic-like depictions of folklorico dancers by Araceli Mangione, and the vibrant refractured sunsets of Jeni Bate.

“At the end of the day we wouldn’t have this program without the support of the artists,” Nava said.