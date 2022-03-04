My Day at the Fair (Media Event)

IMPERIAL — I have spent the vast majority of my life living in Imperial County, and every year my family has attended the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta, just like thousands of other families throughout the county.

This year, however, I experienced something I had never done before, attending the Mid-Winter Fair’s Media Day as the Calexico Chronicle’s editorial representative.

As I walked through the silent carnival, which was empty save a few employees setting up for the day, I found the carnival area strangely peaceful without the crowds and sounds from the rides. I went to try to take a few pictures but quickly found that my black camera overheated in the midmorning sun, so I put my camera away and went to try to find where the media day was being held.

I was quickly pointed in the right direction by Sue Gay, wife of Media Day organizer Bill Gay. Bill and Sue own Reliance Public Relations, a marketing company based in El Centro, who are handling all of the marketing for the fair.

“Bill is right down there,” Sue said, pointing me further into the carnival.

Bill greeted me as he stood in the middle of a series of tables covered in black tablecloths in front of a stage emblazed with “Stevie Dub Showtime Game Show Stage,” inviting me to sit down as we waited for the other guests to arrive. Slowly the other guests arrived, including my teammates from the Calexico Chronicle, members of the Fair Board, volunteers, and other members of the media.

The view of the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta from the top of the Ferris Wheel on Wednesday, March 2. | JARED ANCHONDO PHOTO

Before getting started, Bill encouraged us to visit either of two of the carnival’s concession booths to grab a snack on the house, then to settle in at the tables to eat as they presented on what was going on at the fair this year.

I hopped in line with my friend Jared Anchondo and one of his co-workers from KXO Radio to get something to eat. While everyone around me was talking about corn dogs and cheese on a stick, I looked to the rising temperatures and picked a frozen pink lemonade and a refreshing jumbo pickle to enjoy under the hot sun.

Soon Bill invited the fair’s chief executive officer, Alan Phillips, to the stage, who talked about the series of events that the fair will host this year, including races, concerts, performers, and the fair’s famous Monday evening event, “High School Madness.”

Among the many things he discussed, the thing that struck me the most was the fact that our 2020 fair was the last fair in the state of California before the beginning of the pandemic. This was supported by Davey Helm, owner of the carnival company supplying the fair with its rides, Helm and Sons Amusements, who explained that by the time he had made it the next booking, the pandemic restrictions canceled all public events.

It’s only fitting then that the first fair for Helm and Sons after the lifting of the mandates is our fair, which was made even special, according to Helm, by his attachment to our community.

“I know we live in Riverside now, but we lived here in Imperial County for about three and a half years, so this feels like home,” Helm said.

Helm then shared that his company was debuting more new pieces of the carnival than he had ever at one particular event, including seven new rides and several new game booths. Introducing the first, and largest, of the new games, Helm called for volunteers to come up on stage for the “Stevie Dub Showtime Game Show.”

Always up for a challenge, I immediately volunteered alongside Junior Fair Board adviser Linsey Dale and Imperial City Council member and fair volunteer Robert Amparano, where Stevie Dub asked us a series of carnival trivia. Dale won by being the first to get two questions right, with myself taking second by getting one correct, and Robert coming in third by answering none correct.

In an act of generosity before moving to the next game booth, Dale split her prize, four vouchers for carnival bracelet tickets, in half between Amparano and me, giving us each two of the vouchers.

On Wednesday, March 2, I chose this fortune cookie plushie, never knowing that it would have the most accurate fortune I have ever received, “you will win lots of prizes at the fair!!” | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

We then moved on to the water gun race booth, where the goal is to fill a tank with water from a gun, thereby filling a balloon on the top with air. The first to pop the balloon is the winner, and the entire group raised three times, twice for plushy prices and once for two more vouchers. Initially, I won the two extra vouchers, but I chose a fortune cookie plushie instead, so someone else would have the opportunity to have two free bracelet tickets.

Next, Helm invited us to take a ride on the Ferris Wheel, and for the first time that day, I found myself hesitating. I’ve never been fond of heights, so I elected to stay on the ground and photograph people as they got on, but asked Jared to take a photo from the top for me.

As I watched my friends, new and old, climb higher on the Ferris Wheel the heat of the day started to catch up with me, so I went to look for a little shade but very little could be found. It was clear as everybody touched down on the ground that my day had come to an end.

“Are you hot, Marcie?” Amparano laughed, looking at my face, which had changed to the shade of a tomato at that point.

I simply laughed and said, yes, wishing those who I had gotten the opportunity to spend the morning with goodbye, excited to return to the fair the days to come.