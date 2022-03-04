March 2022 is National Social Workers Month, and there is no better time to celebrate the work of our local social workers in the Imperial Valley.

In our community, social workers are the front line in preserving families, protecting children from harm, combatting the effects of poverty, and advocating for social justice. But practicing social work in our resource-limited border community can be, to quote the poet Dr. Jaiya John, “like running into a burning home with nothing but a thimble of water, and being expected to put out the fire. Every. Single. Time.”

Our local social workers are rarely lauded and often reviled. Yet the work they do is essential to modern society, which can be a labyrinth of laws, regulations, and organizations. This is why the modern social worker is a generalist, with training in psychology, crisis management, healthcare, advocacy, and law.

Local social workers often encounter their clients in crisis as a family crumbles internally from years of untreated trauma. As the roof caves in, a social worker shores up the home, sometimes in ways which are painful and unexpected. They will map a path forward using ameliorative services such as substance abuse recovery, counseling, mental health support and even child care.

In nearly all situations, they will guide clients through a bureaucratic maze of healthcare, connecting families with physicians, dentists, counselors, psychiatrists and victim advocates. For some families, it is because of compassionate social work that healthcare even becomes a possibility.

None of this is easy, particularly in the Imperial Valley. As their 19th century counterparts did, social workers in our community continue to grapple with poverty and economic inequality. The modern social worker endeavors to balance the scales, staying with families and children through the process of recovery, motivating them and helping them when they stumble.

It is not hyperbole to say that social workers often build strong families and communities from the ground up, putting them back together piece by piece after crime and inequity have torn them apart.

But what really do they do? Social workers from our community drive hours to different counties to make sure visits can occur between parents and children. They work late into the night, piecing together safety plans so children can remain with safe family members. They cry with abuse victims on couches, hold children’s hands as they disclose sexual abuse, and applaud families as they are reunited. They dress up as superheroes at adoption hearings. Social workers will take shifts holding infants that have been so neglected that the back of their heads are flattened, staying up overnight so that a child’s skull will form correctly.

Young social workers have volunteered to walk forward into the swamp of COVID, bearing danger for the safe of our community members. Social workers will sing with children as they cross the street in front of the courthouse, and take them for ice cream after they testify about their abuse. Social workers will tie shoelaces, wipe noses and exclaim, “OH MY GOD, What a jerk!” when a teen client breaks up with their boyfriend. They help buy dresses for prom for foster youths, providing critiques on color. All this and much more.

But our social workers here in the Valley may also cry in the car on the ride home, wipe their tears in the driveway, and walk through the door … ready to be mothers, fathers, sisters, sons and daughters. Over the past two years, through isolation, illness and trauma, social workers in our community have confronted nothing less than the raw and devastating effects of society’s problems; crime, child abuse, mental health, drug addiction and poverty. Where others wash their hands, Valley social workers roll up their sleeves and “lean in.”

But this Herculean task is not without injury. Social workers will have a rate of secondary traumatic stress comparable or exceeding veterans returning from war, and can experience symptoms identical to post-traumatic stress disorder. This has been known for many years, and makes their profession all the more noble. What is not known, and perhaps will never be known, is the level of social medicine that benefits the Imperial Valley through their quiet work.

This March, I ask you to spare a thought for the hundreds of social workers at work in our community. Those who, in the words (once again) of the former foster youth Jaiya John, are entrusted “to place their hands on the shoulders of children, and turn them to face a better wind.”

Kelly Ranasinghe, J.D., is a child welfare attorney and a board-certified child welfare law specialist. The views expressed in the op-ed are personal views, and do not reflect the opinions, viewpoints or official policies of the county of Imperial.