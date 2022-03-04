Calexico Police Briefs: Feb. 21-Feb. 28

CALEXICO — The following reports were collected from the Calexico Police Department call logs from Feb. 21 through Feb. 28.

MONDAY, FEB. 21

4:39 p.m.: Police responded to reports of a large brush fire on the 300 block of Robinson Street. No witnesses or suspects were located in the area.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

4:30 a.m.: A blue 1998 Honda Civic was reported stolen from the 1100 block of Avenida de Oro.

9:50 a.m.: A purse containing $200 was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked on the 600 block of Sheridan Avenue.

THURSDAY, FEB. 24

5:38 p.m.: Police received a report of a male subject trespassing on a property located in the 100 block of East Third Street. Police made contact with the man, identified as Guadalupe Camarillo, and a records check revealed that he was wanted for two outstanding warrants. Camarillo was taken into custody without further incident.

11:40 p.m.: Police pulled over a gray Acura in the 700 block of Cesar Chavez Boulevard for having too many air fresheners affixed to its rearview mirror. A records check showed that the driver was driving with a suspended license. He was arrested before being released at the scene on a promise to appear in court at a future date.

FRIDAY, FEB. 25

4:21 a.m.: An unknown suspect shattered the front doors of Agami Motors & Forwarding, a business located in the 100 block of East Seventh Street.

9:29 p.m.: Police responded to reports of a fire in an empty lot at the corner of Highway 98 and Rancho Avenue. Calexico Fire Department personnel extinguished the flames but were unable to determine what started the fire.

11:08 p.m.: Police arrested Manuel Aguirre in the 200 block of Paulin Avenue after witnessing him making a hand-to-hand drug transaction with another subject. Aguirre was found to be in possession of 23 grams of methamphetamine and was placed under arrest for possession of illegal drugs for sale.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

11:33 a.m.: Police responded to a dumpster fire on the 400 block of Cesar Chavez Boulevard. No witnesses or evidence or suspects were found in the area.

SUNDAY, FEB. 27

6 p.m.: An unknown suspect shattered the rear passenger window of a vehicle parked on the 400 block of Paulin Avenue and stole $20 in American currency and $600 in Mexican currency from the vehicle’s center console.

MONDAY, FEB. 28

2:52 a.m.: Police responded to a fire at an abandoned residence in the 100 block of Roosevelt Street. Officers located a neighbor attempting to extinguish the flames with a garden hose who said they saw a male subject leaving the area shortly after the fire started but he was unable to provide a description.