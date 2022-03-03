‘Vision Blueprint’ for Imperial’s 86 Corridor OK’d

IMPERIAL — Moving further down the road of creating a “destination highway” from the Highway 86 corridor, the city of Imperial adopted of the conceptual plan for its SR-86 Improvement Project Vision Blueprint.

The development of the plan was a long, arduous process that had gone through a lot of public outreach, community meetings, and staff input, making this a collaborative process between the community and the city, said Assistant City Manager Alexis Brown during the Imperial City Council meeting on Wednesday, March 2. She introduced the plan to the council, which approved it 4-0. Mayor Geoff Dale absent.

CR Associates, a traffic engineering firm based in San Diego, was hired to design the plan, and during the meeting several of the six alternative concepts the firm developed were presented.

“Finally, we land on the preferred concept which marries a lot of the best features of each of the six scenarios or alternatives that we evaluated,” said Jonathon Sanchez, one of CR Associates’ consultants. “Basically, what the preferred concept has is that it keeps the existing traffic signals and proposes to install new traffic signals.”

The preferred concept was divided into three sections, the north end of Imperial, the center portion, and the south end of the city. The north end runs from 15th Street down to Ralph Road, and CR Associates proposes keeping the traffic signal at Neckel Road, then adding another signal at Ralph Road. This plan also includes a proposed “right-in, right-out” intersection at Belford Road and a proposed roundabout at 15th Street, where the north end transitions to the center section.

The center is where the most changes will occur since it fixates on the city center and downtown areas, running from 15th Street all the way down to Second Street. This area proposes to see the development of three roundabouts, with the first one occurring at 15th Street as mentioned previously, the second one being at the city’s core at Barioni Boulevard, and the final round about being proposed down at Second Street. The preferred concept also proposes in additional four “right-in, right-out” intersections located at Fourth Street, Sixth Street, 10th Street, and 12th Street.

The preferred concept map for the SR-86 Improvement Project Vision Blueprint. | COURTESY PHOTO

The final section is the south end, which runs from Second Street to Treshill Road. This section will see Aten Road remain relatively unchanged, but with traffic signals being added between the Imperial County airport and the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds, at Wall Road, and Treshill Road. The final change, which was recommended across all the proposed plans, was the closing of Imperial Avenue where it lets out onto Highway 86.

“We just found that access or closing access from Imperial interest or 86 will just be for the benefit of vehicular flow and also would improve safety,” Sanchez said.

The council was not without its questions before approving the plan, with council member Robert Amparano coming straight out of the gate, questioning whether the roundabouts would be friendly to multi-axle vehicles coming into the city.

“I’m worried more about our local businesses making sure that they can get their deliveries coming in on a semi or something like that. So just to make sure that they still have access for that, I think, is going to be a big one for me,” Amparano said.

After it was explained to Amparano that the roundabouts would be designed to be multi-axle-vehicle friendly, council member Karin Eugenio followed up with a question that she received from one of her constituents whose property sits along Highway 86, asking whether there would be some sort of buffer developed between those property lines and the development happening in the corridor.

Again, Sanchez was able to reassure the City Council, explaining that there was most definitely some sort of buffer designed to protect the properties.

Amparano also questioned the consultants closely over how much of the project’s imagined budget would go to dealing with drainage issues along Highway 86, which currently uses drainage ditches along the sides of the corridor to drain any floodwaters along the highway.

Ross Duenas, one of the other consultants for CR Associates, responded to Amparano’s question, explaining that CR Associates would be looking for the most cost-effective way of moving the drainage system underground to reach the city’s vision.

“The vast majority, if not all, of those roads and ditches will be converted to pedestrian or mobility or green space, and that capacity is going to need to go underground … that’s when the price starts to increase, but there’s a lot of flexibility on how much water the city wants to engage with,” Duenas said.

The Highway 86 project was allocated $3 million from the federal INVEST in America Act (FAST Act Reauthorization Bill).

The day before the City Council meeting, the city announced via social media the completion of its Second Street Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Project, which allowed the city to refocus in on Highway 86. Included with the posts on various social media sites, like Instagram and Facebook, the city included a time-lapsed video of a drone flyover of Second Street highlighting the work that was done.

Second Street received all new asphalt and sidewalks, including curbs and gutters, storm drains, American with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps, and the replacement of sewer maintenance holes. The project totaled $1.8 million and was funded by the state Department of Transportation surface transportation block grant program. Some 79.5 percent of the total project cost was paid through these funds, with the other 20.5 percent being paid through the city’s voter-approved Measure D funds.