Suspicious Fire Results in 8 Households Displaced

CALEXICO — Eight households residing in a two-story apartment building were displaced when a nearby vacant structure caught fire and damaged the apartment building’s utility equipment on Wednesday, March 2, the Calexico Fire Department reported.

Though the apartment building at 827 Paulin Ave. did not catch fire, the heat from the adjacent burning structure was severe enough to damage the building’s electrical panels and gas lines, Fire Chief Diego Favila said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Witnesses reported seeing individuals leaving the vacant structure at 825 Paulin in the minutes before it caught fire, Favila said. The fire was reported around 11 a.m.

The vacant structure had caught on fire on a previous occasion. The extremely charred condition of the structure’s remaining lumber had contributed to the severity and rapid onset of the structure fire, Favila said.

The American Red Cross was able to provide assistance to the displaced families.