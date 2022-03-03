Six Days of Dirt Events for 2022

IMPERIAL — For six of the 10 days of the California Mid-Winter Fair, racing returns to Imperial Valley Raceway big time — and it’s all free to boot, thanks to the CMWF Heritage Foundation.

“Racing has always been a big part of our fair. And there are so many different types of racing, we wanted to bring a variety,” CMWF Heritage Foundation President Greg Jackson said.

Many styles of racing will be offered over the six days, some with an emphasis on locals and others as part of traveling circuits, both familiar and new to the Valley, and all of it is included in the price of admission to the fair, Jackson said.

The opening night of racing (Friday, March 4) and the last (Sunday, March 13) will be the events geared toward more toward the participation of Imperial Valley residents. Both unique, March 4 will be UTVs and March 13 will be increasingly popular Heritage 500.

“UTVs, they’re like the side-by-sides (SXS); it’s more of the desert crowd stuff,” Jackson said.

Southwest Lightning Sprints circuits will be at Imperial Valley Raceway during the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6. Admission is free with paid entrance to the fair. | SOUTHWEST LIGHTNING SPRINTS PHOTO

The Heritage 500, which last saw about 30 entrants in 2020, is targeted toward locals and include street-legal vehicles that are four-cylinder engines model year 2000 or older, with safety enhancements like roll cages, Jackson said.

“The idea is a low-cost racing car that is safe. And it’s an opportunity for people that normally don’t race these other circuits to come out and race,” Jackson said of the 500, “and it’s developed quite a following.”

The demolition derby that will take place on Wednesday, March 9 has been to a few fairs before, he added. If anyone has ever been to a demolition derby, the sound of crunching metal and a good thud can get the crowd pretty motivated and on its feet.

The serious racing, the racing that is part of a circuit and counts for points toward season standings, happens on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6 with the Southern California-based Southwest Lightning Sprints association and Saturday, March 12 with CalVMX, or California Vintage Motocross.

Jackson said the Southwest Lightning Sprints are familiar to the Imperial Valley Raceway, but this will be the first local outing for CalVMX.

The Heritage 500 will close the California Mid-Winter Fair on Sunday, March 13. | PHOTO COURTESY OF GREG JACKSON

Southwest Lightning Sprints brings mini dwarfs, junior sprints,

micro sprints, and pure stocks, while CalVMX is flat-track motorcycles and go-karts.

“Now keep in mind that demolition derby is really not a racing event, (but) typically the last few years there’s been three or four nights of some type of dirt event. But when we look at the facility and we look at the grandstand and we look at the track, it’s like it’s a tremendous asset,” Jackson said. “We just want to provide our community the ability to see all different kinds of racing.”

Times for all racing can be found online at https://www.ivfairgrounds.com/entertainment-lineup1.html