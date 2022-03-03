IMPERIAL — After a one-year absence, the grandstands will once again roar to life when 2,500 spirited teenagers come together for some good-natured competition in High School Madness on Monday evening, March 7.

A staple of the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta since the mid-1980s, Junior Fair Board adviser Linsey Dale said the event started as a competition among the 4-H and FFA students in one of the arenas near the barns. From there, the competition has grown to be the huge tradition it is today.

Even other counties’ fair boards have come down to get ideas to host their own versions of High School Madness, according to Dale.

Organized by the Junior Fair Board, the high schools from Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria, El Centro, Imperial, and Holtville take over the grandstands to compete in a series of contests with one school walking away with the overall win.

The Southwest High School SAVAPA dancers perform at the High School Madness event in March 2020. | FILE PHOTO

“To me, this is my favorite night of the fair because the electricity and the energy in those grandstands is amazing,” Dale said. “And it’s amazing to see friendly competition amongst high school members.”

Dale said the last couple of years there has been an explosion of creative signs for the stands, t-shirts for each school, and more. She added that she particularly remembers Calexico coming in for the past few years “like a powerhouse” with something creative and original.

One of her favorite memories at High School Madness was the Calexico drumline doing a trick that had them doing a quick change on stage while still drumming.

Exactly 2,500 seats are available every year, and Dale says they are filled up every time. Each school gets an allocated number of bracelets depending on their student attendance. At Southwest High School, Junior Fair Board President Andrew Angulo said every bracelet was sold within an hour, and he heard it was the same at Central Union High School.

From there students show up at the fair and cheer their hearts out for their classmates.

Cheer squads and mascots from all seven high schools will need to have their dancing shoes ready for the dance competitions. The drumlines will go also go head-to-head and need to have all their tricks ready for a battle of the bands, so to speak.

Ted Flores works the Bulldog of Calexico High School while painting a mural for the California Mid-Winter Fair’s High School Madness. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Classic competitions like the tug-o’-war and the human pyramid will also make a return in tournament-style brackets. A couple new games will make appearances this year, including Human Plinko and Ruckus Relay. The Human Plinko game will have schools bouncing and smacking beach balls down their sections of the stands to buckets below.

Then there is the Ruckus Relay, which Andrew said everyone on the Junior Fair Board is excited for. He describes it as a relay race with a series of activities in the grandstands, the stage area, and on the stage itself.

The competition will begin with a mini tractor race where students have to drive them for 15 yards. They will then tag their next teammates, two people tied together as if for a three-legged race, that have to move a hay bale 10 yards with a wheelbarrow.

The next part will be a short bowling section using paint cans and dodge balls, followed by an agility ladder where the competitors have to wear gyroscopic goggles to navigate. Finally, students will have to lasso an adviser and then once lassoed flip a cup onto their head.

Anndrew added that there will be an additional secret game this year, but would not go into details to keep things under wraps until Monday. He only said he and rest of the board are looking forward to it.

He said this year will be one to remember.

The Holtville High School Vikings mascot takes the stage during High School Madness in March 2020. | FILE PHOTO

“I am extremely excited for what is going to happen this year,” Andrew said. “Just being able to come back, bring every school back to the same environment that we missed from our freshman, sophomore, junior years is quite special. It’s going to be reminiscent of the old times and we’re excited to bring it back bigger, better, and stronger than ever.”

Dale expects the level of energy and excitement from the stands to be different than year’s past. After a global pandemic has kept students indoors for most of at least a year, Dale said the kids are ready to get out and let their energy run wild for a night.

“I think these kids are definitely ready to have a good time, they have been cooped up and done without for two years since our last fair,” she said. “We are definitely going to feel the excitement in the grand stands, I know it.”

Winners of High School Madness will take home bragging rights and $500 cash prize that will go toward the school’s Associated Student Body. Champions from 2020, Brawley Union High School, will be looking to defend their title.