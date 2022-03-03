Chinese New Year Fest Highlights Ties to Mexicali

JULIO MORALES VIDEO

MEXICALI — Once the subject of suspicion and scorn during the early 20th century, the Chinese community in Mexicali has since become an integral part of the city’s social fabric.

No better proof of that transformation exists today than the city’s annual Chinese New Year Festival, a daylong event that celebrates the history and contributions of the local Chinese community.

“It’s a grand celebration of how both (Chinese and Mexican) cultures can coexist harmoniously,” said Tony Woo, president of La Asociacion China de Mexicali (Chinese Association of Mexicali), during the festival on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Woo’s assessment came while he was surrounded by hundreds of people who packed the intersection of Calle Juarez and Calle Jose Azueta, where a stage was set up for the day’s diverse performances.

The festivities got underway at the nearby Kiosko Chino, or Chinese pagoda, located at the roundabout on Boulevard Lopez Mateos. From there, multiple traditional lion and dragon dancers led a parade of festgoers to the site of the festival, which had closed down sections of Juarez and Jose Azueta streets.

The festival was centered in the city’s historic district in an area known as La Chinesca, which has long been the cultural nerve center for the city’s Chinese community. The area is known for its Chinese architecture and multiple restaurants, which Chinese Association president Woo described as also having played an important role in the city’s cultural evolution.

After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the annual Chinese New Year Festival returned to the Chinesca district of Mexicali on Saturday, Feb. 26. The festival featured lion and dragon dance performances, music, Chinese cuisine, museum tours and craft beer. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

“Chinese food has changed traditional Mexican food in Mexicali,” Woo said in Spanish.

Indeed, a long-held tradition among the city’s Mexican families is to patronize Chinese restaurants on Sundays, said Alma Delia Obrego Ceballos, secretary of the Baja California Office of Culture.

Next to New York City and San Francisco, Baja California’s population of about 14,000 Chinese is considered the largest population of its kind in the Americas, Obrego Ceballos said as she waited for the parade to start.

The Chinese New Year Festival marked the first large-scale public event that the city has hosted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and was made possible by the decreasing number of positive cases and the city and state’s easing of COVID-related health and safety restrictions, she said. The pandemic had forced the festival to take a two-year hiatus.

The festival was organized by the city and state governments with the assistance of the Chinese community and the city’s historic civic center commission.

It can also be considered an extension of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between the Chinese community and government officials, as well as the revitalization of La Chinesca. Recent revitalization efforts have included rebuilt roads, as well as new lighting, signage and drainage systems, the Baja California government reported.

“Today we are constructing this area that in the near future we will surely be called the ‘Chinatown’ of Baja California,” Office of Culture secretary Obrego Ceballos said during the festival. “Thanks to the Chinese migration here the city of Mexicali has been able to develop. Their contribution to the city’s history is considerably relevant.”

Hundreds of people turned out for the Chinese New Year Festival and parade in the Chinesca district of Mexicali on Saturday, Feb. 26. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

The festival attracted thousands of people, who were able to enjoy Chinese cuisine, tours of the Museo Wok, which highlights the city’s Chinese gastronomy, a tai chi demonstration, as well as piano and violin performances of traditional Chinese songs and music, to name some events.

The Chinese New Year is a celebration of the beginning of a new solar calendar year, which this year began on Feb. 1 and was represented as the Year of the Water Tiger.

Celebrating the start of the new year also allows one to dispense with the bad and the old, and welcome the new and the good, according to the ancient tradition.

History of Chinese in Mexicali

Outside of Baja California, many Chinese can also be found in the Mexican states of Sonora, Chiapas, and Sinaloa, said Gilberto Reyes, a San Diego State University-Imperial Valley history professor who has researched the history of the Chinese in Mexicali extensively.

After having helped build America’s network of railroads, many Chinese immigrated to Mexico following the enactment of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, Reyes said. The law banned Chinese immigrants from entering the United States and called for the deportation of those who had arrived after 1880.

In Mexicali at the turn of the 20th century, the Chinese population had established extensive cotton farms and outnumbered Mexican citizens. Often, their immigration to Mexico was facilitated by agreements between the Chinese and Mexican governments, Reyes said.

Relations took a turn for the worse around the time of the Mexican Revolution in the early 1910s. The nation’s emergent sense of nationalism excluded Chinese communities, even though some Chinese men had married Mexican women and fathered children, Reyes said.

In Mexicali, where many Chinese were employed by the Colorado River Land Company, they were seen as being aligned with a foreign entity and subjected to acts of discrimination and violence, Reyes said.

“The Chinese were seen as pawns of the Colorado River Land Company,” Reyes said, referring to the company that essentially enabled large-scale irrigation in the region and which owned large swaths of land in Mexicali.

Nor did the Chinese community fare any better under the agrarian land reform movement that was initiated by landless Mexican farmers in 1937, known as El Asalto a Las Tierras. Among the land that was reclaimed by the Mexican farmers was the tracts being farmed by members of the Chinese community, Reyes said.

Yet the level of backlash they had faced was less in comparison to other parts of Mexico like Sinaloa or, more notably, Torreon, Coahuila, where revolutionary forces massacred more than 300 members of the Chinese community in 1911.

“It was less aggressive in Mexicali. But still there was some tension,” Reyes said during a phone interview. “For that fact you had a lot of Chinese moving to Mexicali. It was less violent.”

A procession of lion dancers makes its way down Reforma Avenue in the Chinesca district of Mexicali as part of the Chinese New Year Festival on Saturday, Feb. 26. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

These days, the Chinese community in Mexicali is considered an essential part of the city’s cultural legacy.

Of particular interest and prestige are the basements and interconnecting tunnels that the Chinese community built in La Chinesca about 100 years ago.

They became a popular attraction during the 1920s, when Prohibition in the United States drove many American citizens into Mexicali to drink and gamble, Reyes said.

Though many of the tunnels have been destroyed by fires and flooding, recent attempts have been made to restore the remaining ones, the state of Baja California reported. The public was invited to tour some of the tunnels during the Chinese New Year Festival.

Though often associated with illicit activities, the basements and tunnels served more mundane purposes, such as an escape from the summer’s high temperatures and to store merchandise, Reyes said. And, no, notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone did not visit the tunnels.

“That’s just an exaggeration of the myth,” Reyes said.