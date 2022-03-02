EL CENTRO — The search for a new Imperial County executive officer came to an end with the announcement that Calexico City Manager Miguel Figueroa will take over the top position, but his hiring was not a unanimous one by the county Board of Supervisors.

Figueroa was identified as the permanent successor to former CEO Tony Rouhotas Jr. following the morning closed session of the county board on Tuesday, March 1. The announcement was made with contract details still to be finalized. Figueroa’s start date is April 1

Calexico City Manager Miguel Figueroa congratulates city employees on exemplifying the mission to make the city better every day during Calexico’s 113th birthday celebration on Friday, April 16. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

In addition to announcing Figueroa, County Counsel Eric Havens announced the details of the 3-2 split vote to appoint him, with Supervisors Jesus Escobar, Luis Plancarte and Michael Kelley voting yes and Supervisors Ryan Kelley and Ray Castillo voting no.

Michael Kelley clarified that a decision to hire Figueroa had been made at a previous meeting, likely Feb. 10, when a special meeting was held solely to discuss the CEO position. The CEO’s contract was expected to be ratified on March 8, according to a county press release.

While the details of the pay package will not be made public until a future date, Havens did estimate the annual salary for Figueroa to be around $200,000 a year.

“What took me was that he’s local, he knows the issues of Imperial County, knows the flavor of Imperial County,” Micheal Kelley said of his decision to vote for Figueroa. “I just feel that someone who has a vested interest in the future of Imperial County would be more attuned to fight hard for our goals of improving the way of life all over Imperial County.”

Board Chair Escobar also expressed support for Figueroa, saying he was excited to get to Figueroa’s start date since he believed that Figueroa would set the county moving in the direction the county needs.

Yet clearly not everyone supported Figueroa’s appointment. While Castillo declined to comment on why he chose to vote no for Figueroa, Ryan Kelley spoke candidly.

“I believe that there was a candidate that was much more seasoned and experienced. I thought he was the most qualified applicant of the three that we interviewed, and that’s where I thought we should be moving towards,” Ryan Kelley said. He also said he was surprised to hear Havens make the announcement given that Figueroa hadn’t accepted the position at that point.

Figueroa, who was not at the county board meeting Tuesday morning, initially told the Calexico Chronicle he would comment on his hiring, but was then unavailable later in the day.

He did give a prepared statement for a county press release.

“My desire is to contribute and be an asset to the community by developing an approachable work style, in addition to developing a forward-thinking culture where public service is prioritized to align with the county’s strategic goals. An inclusive partner-driven approach is fundamental to the successful implementation of policies and initiatives that will solidify county management and efforts throughout the region,” Figueroa stated in a press release. “I look forward to implementing the vision of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors and the community as a whole to position the county of Imperial for a bright future.”

The announcement of Figueroa was not without its drama, when former county employee and former candidate for the county board, Claudia Camarena, came out against the appointment of Figueroa during public comment, making accusations not only against Figueroa but against county Director of Human Resources and Risk Management Rodolfo Aguayo.

Claudia Camarena (right; at podium), a former county employee and former candidate for Imperial County Board of Supervisors, spoke out against the appointment of Miguel Figueroa as county executive officer and against Imperial County Director of Human Resources and Risk Management Rodolfo Aguayo during the public comment section of the county board meeting on Tuesday, March 1. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“I’m here today on behalf of constituents and employees concerned with not only the candidate that you have now confirmed as the CEO, but most importantly, the method utilized in selecting this individual … you’re most likely relying heavily on HR Director Rodolfo Aguayo for your information, and therein lies the problem,” said Camarena, who issued several accusations against Aguayo before speaking on Figueroa.

She accused the board of being “alerted” to the fact that Figueroa had been investigated for sexual harassment while being employed by the county previously, and that he, in his current position as Calexico city manager, had promoted a female employee that had sexual relations with.

“Despite all of this, three board members continued with the defiant yes to this confirmation, as a slap in the face to women, not only their employees but Valley-wide,” Camarena said.

At the end of her comments, she called for the board to have an independent investigation into the legality of the CEO hiring process due to these accusations. She further claimed she filed a complaint with the California Attorney General’s office.

None of the supervisors responded to Camarena’s accusations.

Figueroa has been Calexico’s permanent city manager since July 2020, following a period in which he was interim city manager following the resignation of David Dale. Before that, he was assistant city manager. Figueroa is credited with helping balance a $4 million budget deficit, and he successfully negotiated and executed a contract between the California Department of Water Resources and city for the disbursement of $28 million of state funds to implement the New River Improvement Project. The project is on the precipice of starting construction.

“Mr. Figueroa brings to the county relevant experience and an extensive knowledge of our local economy and cultural identity of our binational region through his previous role as the director of the Workforce Development Office and as city manager of Calexico,” stated Chair Escobar in the county’s press release. “During his time with the city of Calexico, Figueroa provided stability, improved communications, and built trust between the administration and community that truly benefitted all residents.”