EL CENTRO — As Imperial County’s COVID statistics continue to follow the downward trend the rest of the state is experiencing, Imperial County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Todd Finnell established clearly that masking requirements will be left to the discretion of individual school districts within the county.

“Locally, each district will be considering how best to proceed. While I suspect most will adopt the (California Department of Public Health) position and simply ensure parents and students are informed that masks continue to be recommended, there may be some districts that choose an alternate position based on their local community needs,” Finnell in an email on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 1.

J. Todd Finnell, Imperial County Superintendent of Schools | FILE PHOTO

On Monday, Feb. 28, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that masks would no longer be required for schools after March 11, which was then reinforced during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday during Imperial County Department of Public Health Director Janette Angulo’s weekly COVID update.

“That indoor masking for K through 12 and childcare, that’ll be through March 11. After March 11, it’ll be pretty much aligned with the regular recommendation of indoor masking in a public setting, so that’s gonna move to a strong recommendation,” Angulo said.

Imperial County has recently seen a dramatic drop in new COVID cases, with 26.62 cases per 100,000 people and a 14 percent positivity rate. Several weeks ago, the positivity rate was as high as 40 percent.

Angulo reported that as of the morning of Feb. 28, Imperial County only had 156 hospitalized total, both COVID and non-COVID cases, with only 23 COVID-positive cases in the intensive-care units. Imperial County was down to five workplace outbreaks confirmed, with one outbreak still under investigation.

Although Dr. Finnell put the masking question in the hands of the districts, three of the districts that responded to questions didn’t exactly answer, two implying they would wait to see how county Public Health advises.

“(Calexico Unified School District) will be following the guidelines that have been established by the CDC and the (Imperial County Public Health Department) regarding masking,” according to the district.

For Imperial Unified School District, Superintendent Bryan Thomason sent a copy of Gov. Newsom’s new health guidance, along with the simple statement, “We will follow the updated health guidance.”

Central Union High School District Superintendent Ward Andrus responded with a statement that put the focus back on the guidelines that Imperial County Public Health sets.

“We saw the news release by the Governor and (are) glad to see our government is being responsive to the data on COVID cases and vaccination rates. We anticipate the Imperial County Public Health Department will adjust the local health orders to align with the State. Hopefully that will take place by (March) 14th. The CUHSD Board and Administration will follow the local guidelines,” Andrus stated in an email.

Holtville Unified School District, El Centro Elementary School District and the Brawley districts did not immediately respond.

District 5 Imperial County Supervisor Ray Castillo questions the different options available to the Desert Shores Trailer Park residents during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, March 1. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Desert Shores Residents Seek County Support

Six residents from Desert Shores Trailer Park requested support from the county after Imperial County Planning and Services Department’s building inspection division tagged a series of trailers with code violations, requiring the trailers to be repaired or condemned.

The inspections and citations came in the wake of a Nov. 26 trailer fire that killed a father and two of his children.

The requests from the residents were made Tuesday during the public comment portion of the board meeting via Zoom, when the residents gathered together in a single residence to make the request.

Those who spoke, Jose Luis Fuentes, Cassandra Ponce, and Graciela Jurado, spoke Spanish during their request. Deputy CEO Esperanza Colio Warren translated.

“The county building inspectors’ office, it’s their responsibility to inspect all trailers, so I’m assuming that they’re probably going out and finding all these building code violations so they’re red tagging them,” Supervisor Ray Castillo said in response to the requests.

The close scrutiny of the trailer park began after the fire on Nov. 26 destroyed eight mobile homes and killed Pedro Dominguez Dominguez, his 14-year-old daughter, Viridiana Dominguez, and his 9-year-old son, Joseph Dominguez.

This fire is far from an isolated incident, with previous reports stating that residents could recall at least four structure fires in recent years, with at least two fires that struck vacant mobile homes, while a third fire destroyed a dwelling whose occupants were not home at the time.

The residents expressed fears that they may become homeless due to the high cost of bringing their mobile homes up to code. All of the residents shared that they were farmworkers, thereby making them all low income and unable to secure the necessary funds.

The Board of Supervisors were sympathetic to the residents’ plight, and discussed many possible options to help the residents, including support from FEMA and moving them to one of the affordable housing locations within the county.

Colio Warren explained that many of these options had been previously explored but proved problematic since relocating the residents would remove them from their sole source of income, working in agriculture in the Salton Sea area.

Imperial County Department of Social Services Director Veronica Rodriguez discusses the different options available for the Desert Shores residents during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Mar. 1. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“What they’re looking at permanent housing. One of the issues that we have with permanent housing and the Salton Sea area is we have been providing to housing vouchers, but they haven’t been able to locate a house in the Salton Sea area,” Colio Warren during the meeting.

After a long discussion, no immediate resolution could be found, despite even bringing in Imperial County Department of Social Services Director Veronica Rodriguez to attempt to find a resolution. Imperial County officials ended the conversation with expressing a commitment to helping these residents find a solution that will prevent them from becoming homeless, while still addressing the code violations.

“My advice is to make sure that we coordinate together with agencies like Workforce Development and also through Social Services, so we can see the constituents that need the assistance, to see what level of help we can provide,” Rodriguez said.