Contrary to Claims, Indian Pass Project Still Possible

WINTERHAVEN — Opponents of a proposed gold-mining project in the Indian Pass area of eastern Imperial County are claiming victory now that no exploratory drilling is being requested for the area considered sacred to the Quechan Tribe.

Yet the company behind the project, Imperial Gold, has stated that its proposed sites for exploratory drilling, as well as its ultimate sites for active mining, remain fluid.

“This is an ongoing and developing process and any definitive characterization of how, when and where we will fully explore the claim is premature,” stated Marc Leduc, Imperial Gold chief operating officer, in a written statement on Wednesday, March 2.

Imperial Gold Chief Operating Officer Marc Leduc discusses the proposed mine at Indian Pass during a tour of the site on Nov. 16 in eastern Imperial County. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Leduc’s statement came several hours after a coalition, which included the Quechan Tribe and its supporters, distributed a press release claiming that the company had backed off its proposal to conduct exploratory drilling along a segment located adjacent to Indian Pass Road off of Highway 78.

The mine’s opponents recently discovered that an Amended Exploration Plan of Operation that Imperial Gold submitted in October to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management had omitted any exploratory drilling for the Indian Pass area.

The area has held significant religious and historical significance for the Quechan for millennia and is home to ancient petroglyphs, geoglyphs, and artifacts.

The Amended Exploration Plan of Operation specified that Imperial Gold intended to limit its exploratory drilling to its East Mesquite and Ogilby project segments.

A cover letter that Imperial Gold sent the BLM El Centro Field Office on Oct. 14 accompanying the amended plan stated that it removed any activities within the Indian Pass withdrawal area in response to discussions the company held with BLM in August.

Imperial Gold continues to work closely with the local BLM office on exploration permits for its claims in southeastern Imperial County. Its exploration plans are distinct from any potential active mining operations, COO Leduc stated.

“Our exploration plans themselves are also still being developed,” Leduc said. “We have submitted an exploration plan of operations for two areas on the western part of our land package, and will also be submitting an additional exploration plan of operations for the Indian Pass area that incorporates recent changes to our mineral claims made by the BLM.”

A new exploratory drilling map Imperial Gold submitted to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in October on focuses on the company’s Ogilby and East Mesquite sites and not a project at Indian Pass. The news may have given those opposing the mine a false sense of security. | COURTESY MAP

Leduc further acknowledged that any exploration activity on the company’s claims will be subject to extensive environmental, scientific and archeological studies before potentially being approved by the oversight agencies.

“Imperial Gold fully understands that no plans for exploration or mining may proceed unless any potential impacts can be mitigated,” he said.

When told of the news that Imperial Gold was still considering exploratory drilling and potential mining at Indian Pass, Quechan Tribe member Preston Arrow-weed said he wasn’t surprised.

“They’ve been trying to do it for 20 years,” Arrow-weed said, referring to a previous attempt by a different company, Glamis Gold Ltd., to mine for gold in the Indian Pass area.

Arrow-weed was among the consortium of Native American tribes and environmental and social justice organizations that successfully fought more than 20 years ago to have that proposed mine project denied by the federal government.

He was also among the people quoted in the press release distributed by the opponents of Imperial Gold’s proposed project and which had claimed victory in the most recent standoff over Indian Pass.

“They just don’t like to admit when they’re whipped,” Arrow-weed said about Imperial Gold in a phone interview the evening of Wednesday, March 2.

At the time when Glamis Gold had proposed its mine at Indian Pass in the late 1990s, gold was selling for about $300 per Troy ounce. That figure now stands at about $1,770.

The Imperial Gold project has its sights set on a mineral deposit that is projected to yield about 2.2 million of ounces of gold worth an estimated $4 billion. Potential approval for the overall mining project is expected to take up to four years, COO Leduc previously stated.

Quechan tribal elder Preston Arrow-weed, who is 81 years old, speaks about efforts to oppose a proposed gold mine on sacred tribal lands at Indian Pass in eastern Imperial County. Arrow-weed was accompanied to Indian Pass on Oct. 15 by members of the San Carlos (Ariz.) Apache Tribe. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The company, which is a subsidiary of Canada-based KORE Mining, plans to use the same open-pit, cyanide heap leaching method that Glamis Gold had previously proposed. At the proposed end of the mine’s operation, the infrastructure used for heap leaching would be buried in a manner that would not pose a risk to the environment, Leduc previously said.

The heap leaching method has raised the concerns of the project’s opponents because of the toxic chemical’s planned use.

The proposed project is projected to bring hundreds of jobs and over a billion dollars in investment to Imperial County, the company has reported.

It is also proposing to potentially use the natural sand, gravel and aggregate from the project as remediation material to address local contamination and air pollution issues surrounding the Salton Sea, as part of its Project ACES (A Clean Environment for the Salton Sea).

In spite of that show of good will, Imperial Gold’s actions should still be considered an imposition of its will and not a reflection of any negotiations it has had with potentially impacted community members, said Luis Olmedo, executive director of Comite Civico del Valle.

Olmedo, too, was a signatory of the press release that the project’s opponents disseminated on Wednesday morning. When told later that evening that Imperial Gold still had plans to potentially pursue exploratory drilling in the Indian Pass area, Olmedo expressed a mixture of dismay and indignation.

“It’s very contradictory to the image that they’re putting out there of being a friendly industry to the community,” he said in a phone interview.