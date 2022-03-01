Holtville Council OKs City Manager’s $25K Payment

HOLTVILLE — In recognition of the added duties Holtville City Manager Nick Wells has been performing in the absence of two key city employees, he will receive an added one-time payment of $25,000 as part of an amended contract agreement.

The idea to provide Wells the off-schedule payment, funded by American Rescue Plan Act monies, originated with the City Council, which had initially offered him a greater amount during previous closed-session meetings.

Wells described the proposal as coming “out of the blue,” and had responded at the time that he would be content with just $10,000, he said prior to a majority of the City Council voting to approve the contract agreement at its regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 28.

Ultimately, it was informally agreed during closed-session meetings to compensate Wells about $1,500 a month for the duration of the time that he had to perform the duties of the vacant finance supervisor and city clerk positions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wells also acknowledged that he had found himself increasingly working outside of normal business hours performing duties that would’ve typically fallen to the finance supervisor and city clerk.

“From my perspective, I feel OK taking that ($25,000) because of the extra work I’ve done outside of my 40-hour week,” Wells told the council prior to its 4-1 vote in favor of the agreement.

As part of Wells’ approved contract agreement, he will receive an annual base salary of $107,120, which includes an increase of 3 percent, retroactive to July 1, according to the employment agreement.

The contract also proposed separate 2 percent raises, to take effect on July 1 and July 1, 2023. The three-year contract will span from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2025.

The contract agreement was originally brought before the City Council as a consent agenda item but was pulled for further discussion at the request of council member Murray Anderson. He reported that he had missed the most recent meetings where the amended contract was discussed in closed session.

Though Anderson said he was in agreement with the series of salary raises, and a $50 monthly vehicle allowance, Anderson balked at the idea of providing Wells a one-time payment of $25,000. Anderson also questioned why the council would agree to such an amount even after Wells indicated he would settle for less.

“Isn’t it the manager’s job to fill in when there’s a hole in the staff?” asked Anderson, who cast the council’s sole vote in opposition to the resolution. “Isn’t that what a manager or a supervisor does?”

Wells responded that whenever an employee comes to him requesting added compensation for any extra duties he assigns them, the matter is decided by determining whether the extra duties can be accomplished during the employee’s normal 40-hour work week. In his case, Wells said he was performing duties that kept him occupied well beyond his normal work schedule.

Council member Mike Goodsell remarked that the city would’ve likely paid much more in salary than $25,000 had it employed a finance supervisor and city clerk during the time that Wells was covering for those vacancies.

“It just seemed reasonable to us as a council that he should be compensated for the extra time that he put in,” Goodsell said.

The city currently has a finance supervisor, while Wells continues to perform the city clerk’s duties.

Out of concern for public perception, some council members also took issue with the one-time payment being characterized as a “bonus,” even though the language of the contract agreement had specifically referred to the payment as a “one-time off-schedule bonus.”

At Wells’ suggestion, the council agreed to have the contract’s language changed to refer to the payment as compensation.

Council member Anderson also questioned why the finance supervisor’s position had remained vacant for so long after the departure of Kariza Preciado in September 2020. Wells responded that the city had to host three separate application periods after the first two rounds either failed to attract qualified candidates or resulted in candidates who ultimately chose not to pursue the job. At the time of Preciado’s departure, the rate of pay for the position was listed as $22.23 an hour.

The city’s current finance supervisor, Adriana Anguis, was among a few who applied during the application period’s third round, Wells said. As content as he is with Anguis’ performance, Wells said he still would have liked for the city to have received more applications from qualified individuals.

“I don’t like the fact that I only had two people to choose from,” he said.

Council member Goodsell also addressed Anderson’s question about the perceived delay in filling the position, and explained that the council had never directed Wells to fill the position at his leisure, and had repeatedly inquired about the status of the hiring process.

“We were doing our due diligence as a council to try and get it filled,” Goodsell said.

Aside from the $25,000 in ARPA funds that Wells will receive as part of his amended contract agreement, he received $2,255 in ARPA monies after the City Council voted on Feb. 8 to distribute a total of $58,244 to its full-time employees and Fire Department personnel.

All told, the city received $1,583,822 in ARPA funds from the U.S. Treasury Department. Wells was among the city’s 18 full-time employees who were approved by the council to receive a one-time “premium pay.” Those employees stand to receive a total of $29,834 in ARPA funds, ranging from $250 to $2,255 for each worker.

Fourteen employees of the city’s Fire Department also took home a total of $28,410, as well. Those employees stand to receive payments ranging from $250 to $5,232 for each worker.

Holtville City Manager Nick Wells (right) is photographed at a meet-and-greet reception along with two other finalists for the Mineral Wells’ city manager position at the city’s Women’s Club on Thursday, Feb. 24. Wells insists this was only exploratory and he has no intention of leaving any time soon. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ANN POWERS/MINERAL WELLS AREA NEWS

As the issue of Wells’ compensation came up, so did the news that he was among the top candidates for a similar position in Mineral Wells, Texas.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, Wells had participated in a meet-and-greet reception along with two other finalists for the Mineral Wells’ city manager position at the city’s Women’s Club. Yet, in spite of his appearance at the reception, Wells said he has no immediate plans to leave his position with the city of Holtville, even if he was offered the Mineral Wells job.

“It really wasn’t something more than an exploratory thing,” Wells said about his application for the position during a phone interview the morning of Monday, Feb. 28. “I’m not too terribly committed to the idea of leaving anytime soon.”

The idea to potentially find employment elsewhere and relocate outside of the county is something the Holtville native said he and his wife have been discussing in recent times. Texas was one such possible destination, he said.

Holtville Mayor Mike Pacheco was surprised to hear that Wells had applied elsewhere and heard about it for the first time on Monday morning.

“As far as applying, you know, I don’t have anything against anybody trying to better themselves. I probably would have appreciated maybe a head’s up from our city manager, but you know, things happen,” Pacheco said. “I don’t want to discourage anybody from trying to improve their employment somewhere else.”

Wells has been serving as Holtville city manager for more than seven years. His tenure is the longest of his predecessors since the late 1980s, when the city began keeping such employment records.