CALEXICO — As police shouted for 65-year-old Manuel Rojas Barajas to drop a knife he had just slashed another man with, an unidentified officer opened fire and put four bullets in the homeless man’s upper torso, the body-cam footage released by the Calexico Police Department on Tuesday, March 1 shows.

After, Barajas could be seen slowly moving to the knee-high brick wall that surrounds the bus stop at Third Street and Paulin Avenue, sitting on the wall for several seconds before collapsing to the ground as officers surround him, removing the knife tethered to his right wrist, and rendering aid.

Barajas would be pronounced dead at El Centro Regional Medical Center at short time later. The date was June 14.

Some eight months after Public Records Act requests to release both the body-cam footage and the 911 calls from the shooting, police have relented and prepared a video in which Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo speaks briefly before ceding the bulk of the presentation to Sgt. Manuel Ceja, who narrates the harrowing 911 call and tense, ultimately gruesome footage of Barajas’ shooting.

Gerardo declined to immediately comment on the release.

The Public Records Act requests came from Calexico City Council member Raul Ureña and Gilberto Manzanarez, representing a group called Calexico Union Against Corruption, according to Gerardo.

Assembly Bill 748, which went into effect in July 2019, stipulates that agencies have 45 days to release critical incident footage to the public. But, “after 45 days from the date the agency knew or reasonably should have known about the incident, and up to one year from that date, the agency may continue to delay disclosure of a recording if the agency demonstrates that disclosure would substantially interfere with the investigation.”

“It took a whole pregnancy; it took like nine months. The supposed reason for that was the impact to jury selection and the investigation. My first questions would be, is the investigation over and was the jury selected?” Ureña said on Tuesday. He made the records request on June 17.

While the footage is now public, the investigations into the shooting are far from over. Sgt. Ceja states on the video that the department is still analyzing evidence and has up to a year to do so.

The officer, Gerardo said, is still on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Further, the Sheriff’s Office’s independent investigation was submitted to the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office in November, and there has been no announcement from that end either.

The case is still being reviewed by attorneys in the DA’s Office, and outside counsel might be brought in to assist, DA Gilbert Otero stated.

In the moments before the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office crime scene investigators took over the processing of evidence at the scene of an officer-involved shooting, Calexico police conduct interviews and start collecting evidence at the bus stop at Third Street and Paulin Avenue in the downtown on June 14. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“The problem stems from the lack of experienced attorneys within the office. Therefore, the case was or will be assigned to experienced attorneys who have to work on it along with other caseloads they maintain,” Otero stated in a text.

Rojas Barajas, who was homeless despite being identified as a Calexico resident in the video, had been in a fight with another homeless man at the bus stop around 6 p.m. that evening when an Imperial Valley Transit bus pulled up to the curb as the fight was happening. The driver enacted electronic signage on the outside of the bus to call 911, and dispatch received at least one 911 call. It’s not clear if there were more.

The 911 caller was from a female speaking Spanish, reporting the “ugly” altercation to dispatchers and stating Rojas Barajas had a knife on a girl, and later on a man. No one had been hurt at that point. The woman had been waiting for the bus with her husband and others. She stayed on the line as dispatch sent police.

Two police officers, both equipped with body-worn cameras that Gerardo said recorded the confrontation, arrived at the area and at some point one officer shot more than three times at Rojas Barajas — three shells were counted at the scene but the Gerardo confirmed Rojas Barajas was shot “at least” that many times.

The video is first confirmation of four shots being fired.

At one point, Gerardo said as many as 13 to 14 separate people had to be interviewed and reinterviewed as part of the probe. The shooting happened at a busy time of the evening at that intersection. It was a Monday evening, there were passersby on foot, in vehicles, and a number of people on the bus that pulled up as the incident was unfolding.

The bus stop on Third and Paulin is a known area for the homeless. In fact, in the video, numerous homeless men can be drinking on the benches as the fight and shooting unfold.

Rojas Barajas’ homelessness would prove to be difficult in identifying him. Although people on the streets knew his name, he had no official identification and no family members immediately came to ID or even inquire about him.

After working with Mexican consulate officials and utilizing a network of contacts among the local homeless community and in Mexico, a relative who lives in Mexicali came forward on July 18, more than a month after he was killed.

