Holtville Eyes $25,000 ARPA Bonus for Nick Wells

HOLTVILLE — As the Holtville City Council considers a $25,000 bonus for City Manager Nick Wells, he says he has every intention of remaining with the city despite a report that he is among the top candidates for a similar position in Mineral Wells, Texas.

The news comes at a time when the City Council is scheduled to discuss and potentially approve a three-year contract that would provide him a multi-year salary raise in addition to the $25,000 bonus, to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act funds, during the council’s meeting on Monday, Feb. 28.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, Wells had participated in a meet-and-greet reception along with two other finalists for the Mineral Wells’ city manager position at the city’s Women’s Club. Yet, in spite of his appearance at the reception, Wells said he has no immediate plans to leave his position with the city of Holtville, even if he was offered the Mineral Wells job.

“It really wasn’t something more than an exploratory thing,” Wells said about his application for the position during a phone interview the morning of Monday, Feb. 28. “I’m not too terribly committed to the idea of leaving anytime soon.”

The idea to potentially find employment elsewhere and relocate outside of the county is something the Holtville native said he and his wife have been discussing in recent times. Texas was one such possible destination, he said.

Holtville Mayor Mike Pacheco was surprised to hear that Wells had applied elsewhere and heard about it for the first time on Monday morning.

“As far as applying, you know, I don’t have anything against anybody trying to better themselves. I probably would have appreciated maybe a head’s up from our city manager, but you know, things happen,” Pacheco said. “I don’t want to discourage anybody from trying to improve their employment somewhere else.”

Wells has been serving as Holtville city manager for more than seven years. His tenure is the longest of his predecessors since the late 1980s, when the city began keeping such employment records.

The proposed employment contract being discussed for Wells on Monday night will offer Wells $25,000 in ARPA funds “in recognition of the fact that Wells has consistently exceeded annual performance standards and during the pandemic, Wells has fulfilled the duties of the City’s Finance Manager and City Clerk when those positions were vacant, without additional compensation,” the backup documents stated.

Holtville City Manager Nick Wells is photographed at a meet-and-greet reception along with two other finalists for the Mineral Wells’ city manager position at the city’s Women’s Club on Thursday, Feb. 24. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ANN POWERS/MINERAL WELLS AREA NEWS

Pacheco acknowledged the multiple hats that Wells has worn during the pandemic, and he said in light of Wells’ recent performance evaluation, Pacheco supports giving his city manager the $25,000 bonus.

“You know, he kept everything abreast and, and kept everything going, and I think he went beyond his duties. I know … a lot of time he was staying up late to make sure that things were still running smoothly and talking to businesses and stuff,” Pacheco said.

On Feb. 8, Wells was among the city’s 18 full-time employees who were approved by the council to receive a one-time bonus pay using ARPA funds. Those employees stand to receive a total of $29,834 in ARPA funds, ranging from $250 to $2,255 for each worker.

Fourteen employees of the city’s Fire Department were also approved by the City Council to receive one-time bonus pay totaling $28,410, as well. Those employees stand to receive payments ranging from $250 to $5,232 for each worker.

“It’s done and has been paid out to employees,” Wells said about the bonus pay for essential workers.

The city itself received a total of $1,583,822 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government.

On Wells’ contract, which is being presented to the council on Monday as a resolution to be approved in open session, the city manager said he is currently serving under an expired employment agreement. To address that issue, the City Council will discuss and possibly approve a new three-year contract during its regular meeting.

The agenda item was prompted by ongoing closed-session meeting discussions that preceded the start of the new year, Wells said.

Those previous discussions resulted in the approval of a raise but didn’t specify if his tenure would be reviewed on an annual basis or approved for a three-year term, as his two previous employment contracts had been, he said.

As part of the proposed contract, Wells is being offered an annual base salary of $107,120, which includes an increase of 3 percent, retroactive to July 1, according to the agenda item’s backup documents.

The contract also proposes separate 2 percent raises, to take effect on July 1 and July 1, 2023. If approved, the contract would span from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2025.

“Thereafter, the City Council may grant an annual salary increase, effective July 1, in its sole discretion, if Wells exceeds mutually agreed upon performance standards,” the backup documents stated.

Richard Montenegro Brown contributed information to this story.