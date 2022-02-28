BAKERSFIELD — After losing her opportunity to become a state champion, Calexico High School senior Karen Salais knew she had 45 minutes to pick herself up and get ready for a chance to get third place in the 106-pound division at the CIF State Wrestling Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield on Saturday, Feb. 26.

That’s exactly what she did, coming back to win her consolation semifinal, 2-0, and then win the third-place match, 5-1, to get her second third-place state medal in her high school career.

“Of course I was disappointed I lost (in the semifinal) but I knew I had to be ready for the comeback if I wanted to get third place,” said the 18-year-old Salais. “I knew third was the best I could do at that point so I came back and put myself into a happy place.”

Calexico High School senior Karen Salais, top, keeps the pressure on Diana Olivarez-Gomez from Buchanan High of Clovis during the third-place match at the CIF Girls Wrestling State Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield on Saturday, Feb. 26. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SALAIS FAMILY

Salais is familiar wrestling in the Bakersfield arena, having taken sixth place there as a freshman in the 101-pound division, then taking third place as a sophomore in the 106-pound category. As a junior, the state championships were canceled due to Covid.

The Bulldogs’ senior cruised into the quarterfinals, beating Brianna Vallendroff of Oroville, 2-0, in the opening match, then disposing of Brenda Martinez from Ayala High School of Chino Hills, 11-0, in the Round of 16 match.

In the quarterfinals, Salais defeated Diana Olivarez-Gomez from Buchanan High of Clovis, 8-4, in a match that she dominated the first two periods. Salais was up 5-0 at the end of the first period and up 7-0 at the end of the second.

Then came the semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 26, against Emilie Gonzalez from Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo. The match was tied 0-0 after the first period, but Gonzalez took at 1-0 lead at the end of the second round. In the third round it was still 1-0 with 11 seconds left when Salais had to try a move to win it but got caught in a reversal that gave two points to Gonzalez and a 3-0 victory.

“Both of us came out really defensive since I was the No. 2 seed and she was the No. 3,” Salais said. “At the end I was really trying to make something happen to get some points, it wasn’t going to happen if I just stayed on top of her.”

After the semifinal loss, Salais had about 45 minutes to gather herself and prepare for the consolation semifinal.

“I had my family with me and they were talking to me and I came back with a smile on my face because that’s just how I am,” Salais said. “I’m always just happy.”

In the consolation semifinal, she defeated Cynthia Meza from Calaveras High School, 2-0. That put her in the match for third place where she would again face Olivarez-Gomez, who she had beaten in the quarterfinals, 8-4.

Calexico High School senior Karen Salais, left, stands on the podium for her third-place medal at the CIF Girls Wrestling State Championships inside Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield on Saturday, Feb. 26. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SALAIS FAMILY

She ended up beating Olivarez-Gomez, 5-1, in the third-place match, going up 2-0 at the end of the first round and leading by the same 2-0 at the end of the second round. Leading 3-1 late in the third round she was able to get a takedown to make the final, 5-1.

“When time ran out I was looking at my coach and pointed at him,” Salais said. “It’s because I didn’t even know the time had ended. I didn’t know it was over.”

Salais finishes her high school wrestling career with four CIF-San Diego Section Division I championships, three CIF-San Diego Section Masters championships and three medals from the CIF State Championships.

The lone state champion from the San Diego Section, in either boys or girls competition, was Brawley Union High junior Savannah Gomez who destroyed the 137-pound division in Bakersfield and won her first state championship. She was seeded first in the weight class and is ranked third nationally in her weight division.