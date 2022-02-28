BASEBALL: Bulldogs Win 4 Straight in Tourney

EL CENTRO — After opening the season with a loss, the Calexico High School baseball team has rattled off five straight wins, including four in a row at the Lefty Martin Tournament here.

The Bulldogs (5-1 overall) scored victories over Southwest, Imperial, Holtville and Central Union en route to a perfect 4-0 mark in the tournament.

“We’re a senior-heavy team so we came out ready to go and we’ve got some arms,” said Ricky Guzman, Calexico’s 11th-year head coach. “We’re versatile and a lot of guys can play a lot of different positions.”

In the opener of the tournament at Southwest High on Wednesday, Feb. 23, the Bulldogs scored a 2-1 victory over the Eagles thanks to the arm of senior Simbad Apodaca, who pitched a complete game. Apodaca allowed just one hit and struck out 10.

At the plate Calexico junior Leo Veliz and senior Jose Sanchez both doubled and scored a run with Apodaca and senior Ayiden Reyes driving them in.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, the Bulldogs delivered a 10-1 beating to Imperial with junior Andre Valdez pitching a complete game, allowing just two hits while striking out nine.

Calexico High School freshman Derek Carrillo delivers a pitch against Holtville during the Lefty Martin Tournament at Central Union High in El Centro on Friday, Feb. 25. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“With the seniors, they’ve kind of grown with the program and we have some guys who are just very athletic,” Guzman said. “When our guys find a way to get on we’ve got really good speed to run the bases.”

On Friday, Feb. 25, Calexico rallied to beat Holtville, 8-5, at Central Union High. Trailing early in the game, the Bulldogs chipped away at the Vikings thanks to a big day at the plate from senior Angel Hernandez who scored three times and had a double and an RBI.

Sanchez had two hits and scored twice for the Bulldogs while Valdez had an RBI double and scored twice. Senior Robert Torres got the win on the mound for Calexico in relief of freshman Derek Carrillo.

In the tournament finale for Calexico on Friday, Feb. 25, the Bulldogs beat host Central Union High, 7-1, thanks to the pitching of junior Orlando Llamas who allowed just one hit while striking out seven in five innings. Sophomore Manuel Cano delivered a double at the plate and scored twice to lead Calexico offensively.

“It’s early in the season so we saw a lot of guys in different positions,” Guzman said. “We’re not entirely healthy and ready to go yet but this team has some guys that can carry the load offensively and some who can change the game with one swing.”

The Bulldogs are off until Saturday, March 12, when they will travel for a doubleheader against Valley Center and Escondido, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Calexico opens Desert League (Calipatria, Vincent Memorial Catholic and Palo Verde Valley) action on April 1, hosting Calipatria at Belcher Field on the Calexico campus.