Blue Angels Welcome Thunderbirds to NAFEC

NAF EL CENTRO — Seeing the Blue Angels slice through the skies over the Imperial Valley has been a regular part of wintertime life, but for only third time in recent years, the U.S. Navy’s flight demonstration squadron will share airspace with the Air Force’s counterpart, the Thunderbirds.

Touching down on the tarmac at Naval Air Facility El Centro on Thursday morning, Feb. 24, the Thunderbirds’ stark white jets with blue and red trim arrived to train with the Blue Angels through March 2 or 3.

“This is the third joint training that we’ve had the opportunity to conduct with the Thunderbirds. Last year, we had probably three or four shows where we actually got to do the air shows with the Thunderbirds,” said Navy Mass Communication Specialist Bobby Baldock, who functions as the Blue Angels’ public affairs officer,

Baldock explained that despite the pandemic causing the cancelation of many of the teams’ air shows, the two squadrons still were able to work together to show the Navy and the Air Force’s support for essential and front-line workers.

“During the COVID year where we had to cancel both of our seasons, we did a joint flyover operation where the two teams flew around major cities over hospitals to show support for first-line workers, that kind of thing,” Baldock said. “So that was big.”

The Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force’s flight demonstration team, fly over the Imperial Valley before landing at Naval Air Facility El Centro on Thursday, Feb. 24, for a week of joint training. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Among those who landed was Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, who pilots the No. 1 Thunderbird jet, going by the call sign of “Astro.” This Houston native joined the Air Force in 2007 after graduating from Yale University in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and two master’s degrees, one in aerospace engineering and another in flight-test engineering.

Elliott did not immediately join the Thunderbirds upon joining the Air Force; instead joining another air combat squadron that had him deploy during the war in Afghanistan.

“When I joined the Air Force I originally started the F-15E, it’s a strike platform that the Air Force has. All my combat time is in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, and I actually fought in the Battle of Kamdesh, which is what the book ‘Red Platoon’ is about,” Elliot said in an interview a few minutes after he landed at NAF El Centro.

The Battle of Kamdesh, also known as the Battle of Keating, occurred on Oct. 3, 2009, when a force of 300 Taliban fighters assaulted the American Combat Outpost Keating near the town of Kamdesh in Nuristan Province in eastern Afghanistan. The attack was the bloodiest battle for U.S. forces during the war in Afghanistan, resulting in eight Americans killed and 27 wounded. The Taliban saw an estimated 150 killed.

Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, commander of the Thunderbirds, arrived with the Air Force’s flight demonstration team for a weeklong training at Naval Air Facility El Centro starting on Feb. 24. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTOS

A deliberate withdrawal had been planned before the battle began, with the closing of Combat Outpost Keating being part of a wider effort by the top commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Stanley McChrystal, to cede remote outposts and consolidate troops in more populated areas to better protect Afghan civilians.

The Americans declared the outpost closed and departed after the battle, though they did not remove all of the ammunition kept there, which was then promptly looted by the insurgents and then bombed by American planes in an effort to destroy the lethal munitions left behind.

After an investigation into the battle was completed, four officers in the chain of command were disciplined for their failure to adequately support the base. Eight aviators were awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for helping defend the base, and Staff Sgt. Clinton Romesha, the author of the book “Red Platoon,” and Staff Sgt. Ty Carter were awarded the Medal of Honor for their actions during the battle.

Today, Elliott serves as the squadron commander for the Thunderbirds, which are stationed out of Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. In this new post, Elliott exchanged his F-15E for a Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon.

“Currently, it’s our frontline multi-role fighter for the U.S. Air Force. The F-16 is a single-engine aircraft capable of Mach 2.05 commonly flown at 600 miles per hour in our show and about 18 inches apart (from each other),” Elliot said.

The Blue Angels’ lead pilot, Capt. Brian Kesselring (left), chats with Thunderbirds’ lead pilot, Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, before an on-camera interview following the Thunderbirds’ arrival at Naval Air Facility El Centro on Thursday, Feb. 24, for a week of joint training. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The fighter jets have been modified by installing a smoke-generating system in the space normally reserved for a 20mm cannon, the ground collision avoidance system has been disabled so that the jets can manually fly low, and the painting on the aircraft is the Thunderbirds’ signature colors of red, white, and blue, according to Air Force’s website.

As the Thunderbirds arrived on Feb. 24, the Blue Angels team stood with anticipation and excitement waiting to greet their new training partners, as members of the media looked on with anticipation.

The U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds arrived at Naval Air Facility El Centro on Thursday, Feb. 24, for a week of joint training. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

One of the earliest to greet the arriving Thunderbirds was Blue Angels pilot and Wisconsin native, Lt. Griffin Stangel. This will be Stangel’s first year as a pilot for the Blue Angels, so while he did not have any experience working with the Thunderbirds, he expressed excitement over gaining the experience.

“Since I’m brand new to the team, this be the first time I’m experiencing the training with the Thunderbirds. I think last year was a great evolution, according to what everybody’s been saying, and that we’re really looking forward to building on what we learned from each other the past two years, and then going forward and learning a little bit more each day,” Strangel said after the Thunderbirds landed.

The Thunderbirds will depart about 10 days before NAF El Centro’s Festival of Flight, meaning that the Thunderbirds will not be participating in the event. The Festival of Flight is scheduled for Saturday, March 13 at 12:30 p.m. and run through 4:30 p.m. The show will be simulcast on KXO Radio AM 1230 and FM 107.5 FM, should residents wish to listen to the festival off base.