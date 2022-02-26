‘Black History is World History,’ IVC Speaker Says

IMPERIAL — As Black365 founder Jamaal Brown spoke during a Black History Month celebration at Imperial Valley College, he showed slides of African American men and women who invented items that are common today like hole punchers, stop lights, and the improvements on the light bulb.

The guest speaker told a bit of his own story as he presented slides of places he has visited, such as Egypt, South America, and Haiti, and spoke of some of his personal favorite historical Black figures and how their actions shaped world history as we know it.

“What we call Black history is truly world history,” Brown told those in attendance at IVC on Friday afternoon, Feb. 25. “The world as we know it would not exist without the contributions of Black people, and here in February we take a special moment out to celebrate those facts.”

IVC capped off Black History Month with a family event on the lawn in front of the Student Affairs building on Friday, and part of that effort was bringing Brown, whose Black365 team is made up of teachers, scholars, authors, and educators who are dedicated to speaking on Black history.

The IVC event was the first put together by the college’s African American Male Education Network and Development (A2MEND) charter, a group dedicated to pushing for academic success in minorities. Charter President German Herrero said the A2MEND’s goal is the reconnect with students on campus and with the community.

“Our charter really believes in academic success in minorities, and we really just want to push that by whatever means necessary,” Herrero said. “It’s just about connecting with everyone here, it doesn’t matter the ethnicity, we just want to make sure that everyone feels welcome here.”

Imperial Valley College students and members of the community gather at IVC for a Black History Month celebration on Friday afternoon, Feb. 25. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Friday’s event brought together the IVC student community and the community as a whole to celebrate Black History Month. There were booths for IVC services like Associated Student Government, Financial Aid, IVC extended opportunity programs and services, and of course, A2MEND. Two Black-owned businesses were also present: Paparazzi: Making Bling Happen and Smitty’s Fashion. Dinner plates were provided by Bama Que.

Black365’s Brown was the keynote speaker of the event. Growing up in Palmdale, he told those listening that when he was young he didn’t feel he had many career choices other being an athlete, drug dealer or gang member. But that all changed when open heart surgery at age 14 dashed any athletic aspirations he had. He also began to see figures in history books that looked like him who opened his eyes to more possibilities than what his neighborhood had offered him.

“I believe that it is imperative that each of us discovers, unwraps, and presents our gifts to the world. I believe God placed us here with something unique; there is something unique in each and every one of us,” Brown said. “It is our responsibility to unwrap and present that to the world.”

Student Kristen Rivera of Imperial said she came away with a lot of information after listening to Brown’s talk.

Dr. Lennor Johnson, interim Imperial Valley College president, introduces keynote speaker Jamaal Brown at Imperial Valley College’s Black History Month celebration on Friday afternoon, Feb. 25. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Another student, Rene Guerrero, also of Imperial, felt the same.

“I believe everybody should get to learn different cultures, especially here because we get very enveloped in Latino culture,” Guerrero. “It’s good to pretty much expand our knowledge on other cultures and it makes me very happy to be here.”

Rivera, who came as a part of AmeriCorps to volunteer and help set up, said she gained a lot just from sitting and listening than she did from giving her time.

“I feel like I learned a lot more about Black history, and like they said, Black history is more than just Black history but world history,” she said. “I think that is what is going to stick with me not just now but forever.”

Jess Nuñez works at IVC and makes sure to come out to show support for all events.

“I’m not going to act like I knew everything. I definitely do my research on these types of subjects, so I knew a bit about Black Wall Street bombings and Egypt, but he (Brown) gets into it,” Nuñez said. “You actually feel like you came away with something.”

Dr. Lennor Johnson, IVC interim president, said this is an important event to have and was happy to see all of the students and Valley community gathering to listen to Brown’s talk.

“A lot of times students need that; I need to be able to see myself. I need to be able to see that I can achieve greatness,” Johnson said. “Events like this allow students to see themselves and see themselves achieving something beyond their measure.”

The IVC A2Mend charter was started in fall 2021, pushed into existence by students with the help of Minorities Success Counselor Diana Thomas. Thomas said the charter not only allows students and community to connect but also supports students of color and any minority, whether they are male or female. Many students of color have a hard time academically, Thomas said.

“We are all together and we need to be educated; knowledge is power,” she said. “We need to be educated, education is something that no one can take away from you and it opens a whole other world.”