Spread the Love Charity Under Investigation

BRAWLEY — A heavy-duty padlock signaling zero activity at Spread the Love Charity’s Brawley office speaks volumes; other than that, little is being said about what’s happening with the organization.

The rumor mill began churning around three weeks ago, but on Friday, Feb. 25, the truth behind some of those rumors began to emerge.

Brawley Police Chief Jimmy Duran confirmed “we are investigating a case involving Spread the Love staff” in an email, while Spread the Love board President Sarah Enz said the charity is not in operation at this time. Enz offered little other information on the advice of the organization’s legal counsel.

“I’m not at liberty to speak on any of those allegations,” Enz said when specifically asked to comment on reports of fraud or misappropriated funds. “All that I can say is that due to unforeseen circumstances, we did have to cease operations at the charity for the time being. We are hoping to go forward and continue in the future, to continue contributing to our amazing community.”

Spread the Love Charity is now closed. Its office is shown at 605 W. H St., Suite 116, in Brawley. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

The Imperial County District’s Attorney’s Office has not been consulted about any criminal activity as of yet, according to DA Gilbert Otero, and reports that the FBI is involved could neither be confirmed nor denied by William C. McNamara of the San Diego field office.

The 501c3 nonprofit exists almost entirely on grant funding to administer programs and donations, having been awarded multiple contracts and received numerous grants throughout the pandemic. Solorio applied for nonprofit status for the organization in March 2015 and began operation in June that year.

The last available federal Form 990 filing found online for Spread the Love is from 2019 and shows the charity had gross receipts of $192,215, some $124,645 of which appears to have come from grants.

This all comes as the founder and chief executive officer of Spread the Love Charity, Jessica Solorio, also identified as the board’s vice president, has reportedly been hospitalized for several weeks with COVID.

Social media postings wishing Solorio a speedy recovery started almost two months ago, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether she is still hospitalized. Solorio was reportedly still in Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley as of Friday, but that could not be confirmed.

When asked the whereabouts of Solorio, board President Enz said, “I don’t know.”

Those close to the situation who spoke with the Calexico Chronicle either had no comment or chose not to answer any questions related to Solorio or a possible criminal investigation.

It’s unclear when Spread the Love Charity stopped operating. As recently as Feb. 11 — two weeks ago on Friday — a video was posted to the organization’s Facebook page showing a Spread the Love outreach team assisting the unhoused in El Centro.

Jessica Solorio, founder and chief executive officer of Spread the Love Charity, is shown during a 2019 interview at the organizations former location at Broadway and State Street in El Centro. | FILE PHOTO

Some of the public fallout that can be seen has come from Calexico and at the county level, with the Continuum of Care Council.

Real estate developer Ray Roben, who also heads the nonprofit Imperial County Housing Coalition, said he severed the contract that was in place with Spread the Love Charity to operate the former Hollie’s Hotel about three weeks ago. Roben, who developed the project with the city of Calexico, took over the operation himself through his Housing Coalition.

Roben said he cut ties with Spread the Love when “allegations of wrongdoing” began to surface. Again, he wouldn’t say what those allegations are.

“Honestly, we didn’t have any problem with (how Spread the Love ran) Hollie’s at all,” he said. “The reason I shut it down was just because of all this stuff that’s happening. Obviously, you can’t be associated with people that are doing bad things.”

The Hollie’s project received $5.8 million through the state Department of Housing and Community Development Department’s Homekey program.

Next week the Imperial Valley Continuum of Care Council will have an item on its agenda about what to do with $204,625 in grant funding from the Department of Housing and Community Development’s California Emergency Solutions and Housing program that had been awarded to Spread the Love.

Spread the Love officials recently notified the Continuum of Care Council that it would not be going forward with the contract, “but we don’t know the reason why,” said Imperial County Social Services Assistant Director Paula Llanas, who oversees the council for the county.

California Emergency Solutions and Housing grant program funding is widely used for rental assistance programs, which was something Spread the Love had been heavily involved in.

From its establishment as a nonprofit to the end of 2019, Spread the Love Charity was a fixture in El Centro. The organization was basically forced from El Centro when it was informed by the city that its location at Fifth Street and Broadway did not having the correct zoning for some of its uses, El Centro Mayor Tomas Oliva said on Friday.

Since then, the organization has been at its current address, 605 W. H St., Suite 116, in Brawley.

Although no staff members are listed on the website, board members include Enz, Solorio, Sierra Jaime, Ivonne Sotomayor, Charlotte Hester, Ruthy Argumedo, Maricella Moreno and Yoli Castro.

According to its website, some of the services Spread the Love Charity states it has been involved in includes providing “access to meals, clothing, hygiene items, transportation, housing and so much more. From supporting with financial assistance for rent deposits, to helping get access to eye glasses, to supplying holiday gifts, Spread the Love’s work focuses on providing support to uplift those who have fallen on hard times.”

Meanwhile, Imperial County Housing Coalition’s Roben said Spread the Love’s absence leaves a large void, and he believe his coalition will begin the process of trying to fill that void.

“Spread the Love was helping a lot of people and now they can’t help anybody. … All the people that were getting the help are now in the streets again, because they don’t have motel vouchers to be provided to them,” he said. “It’s a big deal … We need a charity like Spread the Love.”