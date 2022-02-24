Read Across America at Camarena Library

CALEXICO — Camarena Memorial Library and the Associated Calexico Teachers invite families with children ages 0-12 to join us to celebrate Read Across America on Thursday, March 3 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The activities will take place in the library’s parking lot. There will be arts and crafts, games, a free book for every child in attendance and lots of fun.

Register your child by visiting the library’s website at https://calexicolibrary.org

If you have any questions, please email us at library@calexico.ca.gov or call us at 760-768-2170.

Visit our website to learn more about all the programs and services available to the community https://calexicolibrary.org

Our site is also available in Spanish https://spanish.calexicolibrary.org

Lizeth Legaspi is the library manager at Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave.