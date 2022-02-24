EL CENTRO — After a two-year hiatus from the Imperial County stage due to the pandemic, Missoula Children’s Theatre returned to the Valley and down the rabbit hole of McKinley Elementary School by putting on a production of “Alice in Wonderland.”

Some 49 students ranging from first through sixth grades participated in the production, rehearsing and learning how to bring together a stage show in only five days before the single performance on Friday afternoon, Feb. 18, at Kennedy Middle School in El Centro.

“The kids learned so much, not only in the drama, they also learn leadership skills, they learn how to speak appropriately, and that gives them a lot of confidence,” McKinley Principal Jose Ureña said after the performance. “It teaches how to take turns, how to collaborate, and overall good leadership skills.”

The Queen of Hearts, played by Emily Herrera (left), yells at the White Rabbit, played by Charles Swint (right), during Missoula Children’s Theater’s production of “Alice in Wonderland” on Feb. 18. The cast comprised of McKinley Elementary School students. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Ureña was correct in his assessment, according to Missoula Children’s Theatre’s two actors/directors, Charles Swint and Jesse Desroisers, who explained that Missoula’s goals focus little on the literary or artistic aspects of the show and focus more on how to develop skills that will help them for the rest of their life.

“The mission of Missoula Children’s Theatre is to teach life skills through theater, so it’s really an opportunity to use theater as a tool to teach them about responsibility about collaboration, cooperation, supporting one another, and really kind of stepping out of your comfort zone and trying something different, and getting a chance to shine in a way that you might not be able to,” Swint said as he collected costumes from the students after the show.

Missoula has been teaching students life lessons through theater over the last 45 years, beginning in Missoula, Montana. Today, the theater group operates in 1,200 communities throughout the world, including all 50 states and 17 different countries. During that time, Missoula estimates that it has worked with more than 1 million students, and that this year alone, Missoula will work with around 65,000 students to foster developmental skills.

Like the students around the country before them, Desroisers said the McKinley kids demonstrated the skills they learned during their production of “Alice in Wonderland,” such as how to keep going even when they made mistakes.

“There was also a lot of times, where a student wasn’t sure what their lines were, but they improvise, and they said something that was close enough to keep show moving, and that’s a skill,” Desroisers said as he broke down the set after the show. “It was really rewarding hearing that and a couple (students) came off stage and said, ‘Jesse, I forgot my lines, but I kept the show going.’”

Twelve-year-old Emily Herrera shared that she was among the students who forgot some of her lines, but used the skills she learned during rehearsals to keep the show moving. The McKinley sixth-grader played the main antagonist of the show, the Queen of Hearts.

Middle Alice, played by Grettelle Ortiz (right), talks with Margaret, played by Keyla Martinez (right), during Missoula Children’s Theater’s production of “Alice in Wonderland” on Feb. 18. The cast comprised of McKinley Elementary School students. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“I learned that acting is very hard, and that was a call that I’m pretty bad at remembering stuff … I really liked Charles and Jesse a lot and how they worked with stuff and how they did everything. I’ll do it again, though,” Emily said after the show.

Jessica Cazares, a 12-year-old in sixth grade, played Tall Alice, one of the three Alices in the “Alice in Wonderland” production.

She said she learned to be more confident and more thoughtful through the rehearsal process, and learned how to overcome her fears in order to participate in something she really enjoyed.

“I learned how to memorize better, because before, I would be a little bit more forgetful, so I feel like that had had a big role in this,” Jessica said after the show. “At first I felt anxious and nervous about performing, but now that it’s come to an end, I’m happy that I was able to be in this experience, be able to be one of the students to enjoy this.”

Missoula’s Desroisers said that despite all the good the theater company does, it truly suffered to through the pandemic. Missoula Children’s Theatre supports itself on a mixture of donations and what they make through charging schools to come for a week, which enables the organization to continue to bring theater to thousands of children.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Missoula Children’s Theatre has seen a distinct drop in both donations and schools requesting their services, making the company’s once-regular shows now a rarity in the Valley. Still, according to school officials, the experience was so positive for the students during COVID, despite the fact that parents could only watch the show via livestream.

“It was a wonderful experience for our kids to be a part of this. During even this COVID time, it was a lot of good experience for our kids to get together and experience such a fun activity,” El Centro Elementary School District board Trustee Eddie Hernandez said after the show. “Missoula theater has always brought fun for our kids, an experience that they’ll never forget.”

To donate to the Missoula Children’s Theatre, visit the website.