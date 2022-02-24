Calexico Police Expand Communication Services

CALEXICO — For the past few months, Calexico Police Department traffic controllers have been utilizing push-to-talk radios that have benefited the department in several ways.

The radios replaced Motorola radios that were not connected to the local Regional Communication Services system that the city’s police, Fire Department and public safety dispatchers are connected to, thereby expanding the city’s interoperable communication services.

The radios, supplied by AT&T through its FirstNet system, also can be utilized by patrol officers in the event that the Regional Communication Services (RCS) becomes inoperable, thereby providing the department with a backup emergency communication system.

And lastly, the 20 radios that the traffic control officers have been using since late 2021 come with an annual cost of about $5,700, which represents a significant savings of public funds, Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo said.

Had the department attempted to furnish its traffic control officers with the Motorola radios that typically run about $3,500 each, that equipment and its monthly service and RCS connection fees would’ve cost more than $100,000, he said.

“This is a win-win for all,” Gerardo said during a phone interview on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The department was able to acquire the FirstNet-connected phones through AT&T after Gerardo spoke with City Manager Miguel Figueroa about the possibility of obtaining new radios for the traffic control officers.

“We decided to give them a try and it worked very well,” Gerardo said. “They love them.”

The push-to-talk phones operate similarly to a walkie talkie, and allow its users to communicate as a group, he said. The FirstNet radios also come with a camera that can record video.

The department’s deployment of the FirstNet-enabled phones also appears to be the first instance of their use by a local public safety agency, Gerardo said.

“I know that we are the first police department on the border that is using them,” he said.

The devices are a departure from the traditional Motorola radios that the Police Department has typically outfitted its patrol officers and vehicles with, Gerardo said.

The department recently entered into a contract with Motorola a little more than a year ago that covers the agency’s use of its personnel and vehicles’ radios and consoles for its public safety dispatchers, he said.

The new push-to-talk devices also provide quick access to information to help enhance the officer’s situational awareness and decision-making, an AT&T press release announcing the Calexico Police Department’s acquisition of the technology stated.

FirstNet is the country’s only nationwide communications platform built with and for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community.

FirstNet is designed to improve interoperable communications across public safety entities nationwide, allowing first responders to communicate with one another easily and quickly during everyday situations, big events and emergencies, the press release stated.

“We’re honored that Calexico PD has adopted FirstNet to elevate its communications capabilities,” said Rhonda Johnson, president of AT&T California in a written statement. “It’s our mission to give first responders the cutting-edge tools they need to safely and effectively achieve their mission.

FirstNet was built by AT&T through a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) — an independent agency within the federal government.

It provides access to more than 100 deployable assets that public safety agencies can rely on during remote situations, planned events or urgent crises, including public safety health and wellness tools and resources.