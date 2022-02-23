SDSU-IV Club Brings Health Products to Campus

CALEXICO — Students of San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus are advocating for equal access to health and reproductive products with the installation of new free menstrual product and condom dispensers in the restrooms around campus.

SDSU’s fueled the push for these dispensers to bring equal access across the campus for free health products. The group of students and young activists usually organize events on campus to educate their fellow students on issues affecting sexual health and reproductive rights.

The Generation Action did a survey in June 2021 of SDSU-IV students and found that most students wanted better access to health products on campus that are free. Before Monday, Feb. 21 — the day of the ribbon-cutting for new dispensers — there had been only two menstrual product dispensers on campus, and they cost either a quarter or a dime to use. After getting the results of the survey, club President Jazmyn Horton said the club began working to get the dispensers installed since July.

The Planned Parenthood Generation Action Club were able to get new dispensers offering free menstrual products and condoms for San Diego State University-Imperial Valley students. Each bathroom across campuses has both dispensers installed inside. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“Getting to see them installed is why we started this. It’s really, really special and a few tears were shed,” Horton said. “It’s something so simple that should’ve been done a while ago, so just to be able to see it and know all of our hard work and us listening to students really paid off is just fueling us to do more and be really proud in the work we have done so far.”

The dispensers are in every bathroom on campus, one of each in the men’s and women’s and the gender-neutral restrooms in the Student Union building. There are dispensers in the LA Building, C Building, the campus library, and at the Brawley extension campus. They are funded and resupplied through the SDSU student health fee.

Generation Action Vice President of Finance Carlos Fitch says the club is also pushing for education with these products and the breaking of stigmas. Each of the dispensers has a booklet containing club information and guides for sexual health and even usage guides. The knowledge students can gain from these booklets has Fitch hoping they will be able to take that all home and spread the word around on reproductive and sexual health.

“Which is basically the goal of PPGA, educating the community, breaking the stigma, and I really see these dispensers as a way to reach out to the community at large,” Fitch said.

These dispensers and the program behind it is the first of their kind in the Valley. Not even the SDSU main campus in San Diego has free condom and menstrual product dispensers, according to Fitch, who hopes the installing of the dispensers in Calexico will give students at other campuses confidence to start similar initiatives.

Generation Action Vice President of Marketing Christie Jimenez has been part of the social media and outreach part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, handing out fliers all week to let people know what is going on with PPGA on campus. She said more than once she was given compliments and comments from happy students saying, “Keep up the amazing work, it was very much needed.”

Jimenez was an undergraduate at the Calexico campus from 2012 to 2016 and now, seeing all the progress the school is making moving forward as a graduate, excites her and fills her with pride for her school.

San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s Planned Parenthood Generation Action Club cut the ribbon on new free menstrual products and condom dispensers in the bathrooms across campus on Monday, Feb. 21, in Calexico. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“I’m very proud of how far our campus has come for these services,” Jimenez said. “As an alumni, I can see the growth.”

Natalie Villalobos and Jennifer Escudero are two students from Brawley who attended the ribbon cutting on Monday, and both see it as a good thing especially for students who need free health products like these.

“We don’t know everyone’s situation on campus, so I think it is a good idea,” Villalobos said.

“It was a really good idea because like she (Villalobos) said, we don’t know everyone’s situation,” Escudero said. “And I can tell they are really involved with the students and everything.”

They may seem like something small, but Horton says the fact that these dispensers are now on campus will give students more access to health products. Horton, Fitch, and Jimenez all encourage any students who are considering adding similar dispensers to their campus to be persistent, be advocates, and work with like-minded people.

Horton says the Planned Parenthood Generation Action Club will continue to push for equitable access and information for students of SDSU and the Valley.

“If this is just the support we get simply installing period products and condom dispensers, I can’t imagine what else we could do,” Horton said.