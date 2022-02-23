El Centro Council Reluctantly OKs Cell Tower

EL CENTRO — The pending addition of another cell phone tower in El Centro has revealed a collective concern among the City Council that the city may be at risk of being “infested” by them if appropriate measures aren’t taken.

That collective concern was evident when the council voted 3-2 to approve a conditional use permit and zoning variance for an 85-foot telecommunications tower at 3486 S. Dogwood Road during its Feb. 15 meeting.

The split vote came after the council acknowledged the need for enhanced cell phone service in some areas of the city, and after city officials clarified that federal law limits the city’s discretion to prevent the installation of telecommunication towers.

Nonetheless, the council directed city staff to consider adopting certain measures that would help strike a balance between allowing for the enhancement of local cell phone service while limiting the number and location of such towers.

“I would like to see the city take the most aggressive stance possible in regards to these towers and how close they can be sited in proximity to one another,” council member Cheryl Viegas-Walker said.

As for what such an aggressive stance may include, the council had some suggestions.

Like Viegas-Walker, council member Sylvia Marroquin recommended setting restrictions on how close a proposed cell tower can be situated to an existing one. Such a provision which is currently not codified in any city ordinance, a city official said.

“It seems like our city is becoming infested with these cell phone towers,” Marroquin said.

The approved cell tower will be situated near the Imperial Valley Mall, on a 1,700-square-foot pad within a seven-acre plot that is adjacent to commercial buildings. It will be about 900 feet from the nearest roadway and 1,200 feet from the nearest residence.

The new telecommunications tower will be erected nearby an existing tower that is owned and operated by Verizon, city officials said.

The new tower is to be constructed by California-based Tectonic Engineering on behalf of Florida-based Vertical Bridge and leased to T-Mobile, according to the resolution’s backup documents.

An affidavit that was submitted as part of the conditional use permit application stated that the tower will allow for up to three cell phone carriers to lease space on it, city officials said. So far, only T-Mobile will be leasing space.

Though Verizon has a standing practice of building and operating its own towers for its exclusive use, council members urged the city to explore the possibility of requiring that multiple leases be allowed on existing towers.

“I would like to make sure that we’re not sending the message that we’re a free-for-all,” Mayor Tomas Oliva said.

He also directed city staff to obtain a copy of the lease agreement between the tower’s owners and T-Mobile, which had not been provided as part of the conditional use permit and zoning variance application.

The zoning variance was required for the 85-foor monopole tower, since zoning had limited telecommunication towers to 65 feet in that area.

Ultimately, council members Viegas-Walker and Marroquin voted against approving the project’s CUP and zoning variance, while Oliva, Mayor Pro Tem Martha Cardenas-Singh and council member Edgard Garcia voted to support the resolution.

City Adopts COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination Policy

Despite a community member’s warning that the city’s proposed COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy would drive off current employees, the City Council voted unanimously to support the resolution during its Feb. 15 meeting.

The policy requires that all employees report their vaccination status no later than March 15 on a form provided by the city.

The form will be certified under penalty of perjury. Falsifying information is grounds for disciplinary action, up to and including termination, the policy stated.

Starting April 1, employees who are not fully vaccinated or who do not have an approved exemption will be subjected to weekly or more frequent testing as a condition of employment. Testing will be made available at no cost during working hours. Testing procedures will be provided by the city prior to April 1.

Exemptions from mandatory testing based on medical or religious considerations will be allowed upon request.

City Manager Marcela Piedra said that the policy was based on the latest local, state and federal laws and regulations, and that the city continues to meet and confer with its employee unions about the policy. It is viewed by city officials as being essential to providing a continuation of services amid the pandemic.

That view contrasted with the opinion of former public safety dispatcher Kristi Messick, who spoke out against the policy prior to its approval.

Getting vaccinated should be a personal choice, she said. Nor does the government have the ability to mandate or force any medical treatment without a person’s consent, Messick told the council.

“I think it’s not fair and you will lose a lot to people who are willing to leave because of this,” she said.

Messick’s comments prompted city attorney Elizabeth Martyn to clarify that the policy was designed to accommodate those who chose not to be vaccinated. As of Feb. 15, 81 percent of the city’s employees reported being vaccinated, City Manager Piedra reported.

City to Notify Some Water Users of Underbilling

About 3 percent of the city’s water users can soon expect a notice from the city explaining that malfunctioning water meters have resulted in underbilling on their respective accounts.

The notice will further explain what options are available for account holders to make payments on outstanding water use balances.

A 12-month payment plan will be offered, while in some instances renters may be directed to apply for COVID-related utility payment assistance from the state’s Homekey program, Public Works Director Abraham Campos said.

The city was able to estimate how much an account holder may have been underbilled by using past historical usage data, Campos said.

For those who use an average amount of water, they can expect their monthly bill to rise by about $15 if they sign up for the payment plan. For other users who may have a pool and lush landscaping, that monthly increase would be about $25, Campos said.

The underbilling problems stem from malfunctioning water meters that did not provide accurate water usage readings and which did not trigger any system alarms, he said. The city has been at work replacing the malfunctioning water meters but is expecting delays due to supply chain issues.

In the meantime, the city is working with the meter manufacturer, Mueller, to compile reports that help detect problematic meters. Additionally, the city’s Finance Department will generate reports that identify households with 0 reported water usage, typically a sign of a malfunctioning meter, Campos said.

“We obviously do not want this to occur again,” he said. “It’s a huge inconvenience to the public.”

Payment Options Approved for Unauthorized Sewer Connections

Efforts to determine the number of households with unauthorized sewer connections continue in a tract formerly known as the El Dorado Colonia in the city’s northeast quadrant and is expected to take anywhere from 12 to 18 months.

Amid those ongoing efforts, the City Council approved a payment plan for impacted residents who owe the city $7,174 for a one-time sewer capacity fee, as well as pay due $58.79 monthly payments that are being limited to a two-year period.

The council’s action amended a city ordinance to allow impacted residents to apply for a five-year payment plan, which previously had been limited to two years. Under the approved five-year plan, an impacted resident would likely pay about $136 a month instead of the estimated $315 that would be due monthly under the two-year plan, Public Works Director Campos said.

Although the city’s ordinance did allow for the levying of administrative citations or misdemeanor charges against the households with the illegal sewer connections, Campos said city staff was recommending a less punitive response instead.

“We take sewer connections that are unauthorized or illegal very serious,” he said. “However, in this case we’re trying to take a softer approach.”

Having city staff administer the payment plans is expected to come at a cost of about $20,000 in Water Enterprise funds. That expenditure is expected to be recouped by the payment plan’s loan interest, according to the resolution’s backup documents.

The El Dorado Colonia is a former tract of county land whose residences did not have water and sewer connections when it was annexed into the city in late 1990s.

It is bordered on the west by Imperial Avenue, on the north by Bradshaw Avenue, on the east partially by Sixth Street, and on the south partially by Villa and Pico avenues, according to a map presented by the city.

A $5 million grant that the city was awarded from the state in 1999 allowed the city to install water and sewer infrastructure up to the residences’ property lines in the area. The city is estimating that a total of 20 to 30 properties will be revealed to have unauthorized sewer connections, according to the resolution’s backup documents.

The City Council applauded the city for taking a softer approach on the impacted residents. It is believed many of the residences in question may have been connected to the city’s sewer system without their current occupants’ knowledge.

“The last thing we want to do is take action that is more in conflict than working together hand in hand,” Mayor Oliva said.