WRESTLING: Rodriguez Just Misses State Finals

EL CAJON — Calexico High School senior Jesus Rodriguez came within a point of getting to the ultimate high school wrestling tournament, the CIF State Championships.

Rodriguez took sixth place in the 222-pound division at the CIF-San Diego Section Masters tournament at Christian High School in El Cajon on Friday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 19.

In the match that would have guaranteed himself a spot at state, Rodriguez lost to Brawley Union High’s David Martinez by decision, 5-4. Rodriguez gave away two points during the match for locking hands, according to Calexico coach Gilbert Mendez.

Calexico High School senior Jesus Rodriguez (right) locks up with Brawley Union High’s David Martinez during their 222-pound match at the CIF-San Diego Section Masters Tournament at Christian High in El Cajon on Saturday, Feb. 19. Martinez defeated Rodriguez 5-4 in a match to decide who would be moving on to the state championships. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CALEXICO HIGH WRESTLING

“He was really just unlucky,” Mendez said. “Twice he got called for locking hands in that match and gave away two points. He actually threw the Brawley kid but it was too close to out of bounds so he didn’t get any points.”

After that loss he had a chance to wrestle for fifth place but lost to Trey Balzevich of La Costa Canyon of Carlsbad by decision, 3-2. Again, Rodriguez gave away a point for locking hands, giving Balzevich the victory.

“He wrestled very well and he got a lot of compliments from other wrestlers and coaches,” Mendez said. “He, and the other kids, all improved tremendously throughout the season.”

Rodriguez opened the tournament with a pinfall win over Danny Cox of Rancho Buena Vista then won in the second round with an overtime victory over Kane Church of Cathedral Catholic of San Diego.

In his quarterfinal match, the Bulldogs’ senior decisioned Blazevich 5-1 to move into the semifinal against Mathias Sorenson of San Marcos, losing by pinfall. Then came the do-or-die match for state against Brawley’s Martinez.

“I wrestled well but I should have done even better,” said the 18-year-old Rodriguez. “I had been working so hard and to make those mistakes in that important match, I’m still upset.”

Rodriguez said he will continue his wrestling career at Palomar Community College in the fall and said that he will be competing in the Mexico Nationals in the freestyle division in June.

Two other Bulldogs competed at the Masters, including 128-pounder Andrew Pasaraba who lost his first match to Julian Lorello of San Marcos, 7-4, then received a bye in his first consolation match. In the second consolation match he was pinned by Jeffrey Johnson of Cathedral Catholic of San Diego in the second round and eliminated.

At 140 pounds, Calexico’s Troy Marin was pinned in the opening round by Jesse Mendez-Torres of Orange Glen of Escondido then got a bye in the first consolation round. In the second consolation round, Marin was pinned by Imperial’s Izak Barragan in the third round and eliminated.

Poway won the team competition at Masters with 416 points, followed by Rancho Bernardo (255.5), Brawley (160.5), Granite Hills (143.5) and Holtville (107). The Masters featured wrestlers from 72 San Diego Section teams.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class move on to the state championships slated for Thursday, Feb. 24, through Saturday, Feb. 26, at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.

Wrestlers from the Imperial Valley headed to the state championships are, Brawley Union High’s Evan Valez (fourth place at 108 pounds), Matthew Gutierrez (fourth place at 172 pounds), Steven Solis (fourth place at 184 pounds), Robert Platt (second place at 197 pounds), and David Martinez (fourth place at 222 pounds), Holtville High’s Dion Johnston (fourth at 122 pounds), Donovan Johnston (second at 128 pounds) and Payton Iten (fourth at 147 pounds), plus Imperial’s Christopher Guizar (fourth place at 134 pounds).