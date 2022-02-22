Tax-sharing Pact Aims to Fill Former Forever 21

CALEXICO — A search to find a tenant for the vacant Forever 21 building will soon get underway as part of a recently approved tax-sharing agreement between the city and a real estate broker.

As part of the deal, Newport Beach-based R.H. Properties LLC will be given one year to find a tenant, or possible tenants, for the nearly 80,000-square-foot building at 1401 N. Imperial Ave. that has been vacant for more than two years.

The tax-sharing agreement, which was approved 4-1 by the City Council during its Feb. 16 meeting, stipulates that once a tenant is found and becomes operational, its sales tax will go toward helping offset R.H. Properties’ expenditures for the site’s purchase and improvement.

Specifically, the tax-sharing agreement will be in place for 10 years, during which time R.H. Properties will receive 100 percent of the site’s sales tax until it accumulates $3 million. After that sum is reached, the company and the city will split the sales tax proceeds evenly for the remainder of the agreement’s term, the resolution’s backup documents stated.

The estimated $21.2 million project would be backed by a nearly $16 million development loan that requires an equity investment of about $2.3 million and leaves a gap of at least $3 million that R.H. Properties is seeking to finance with the tax-sharing agreement, the backup documents stated.

Ron Holley, owner of R.H. Properties, is proposing to purchase the former Forever 21 building as part of a tax-sharing agreement the Calexico City Council approved during its Feb. 16 regular meeting. | VIDEO CAPTURE

“My risk of course is I got to find those tenants, whoever they are, and they have to be able to generate those kinds of sales tax that would help bridge that gap,” company owner Ron Holley told the City Council.

The one-year deadline that Holley has to find a tenant will begin once the tax-sharing agreement is signed by all parties.

The deal was presented to the city as a win-win situation that did not require the city to expend any of its own funds, and which could potentially generate revenue from a prominent site that has been dormant.

The prospects for finding a tenant under its current owner were characterized as being “not good” by Holley, who previously helped develop the Gran Plaza Outlets.

Nonetheless, council member Camilo Garcia unsuccessfully pushed to have the term of the agreement subject to possible renewal, amendment and extension at the five-year mark.

As exciting as it was to consider the potential development of the vacant building, Garcia said the city must consider how its financial health would be impacted by the potential loss of sales tax over an extended period, as well.

“I want to have as a city some leverage to bring this back to the table and not have it go through a specified amount of time until we can revisit or it expires,” Garcia said prior to ultimately voting in opposition of the agreement. “We need that revenue.”

Garcia’s proposal to have the tax-sharing agreement subject to review was countered by Holley’s argument that he has to cover that $3 million “gap” up front and convince lenders and investors to support the proposed project.

“My goal is to do it in five (years) but I’ve got the extra cushion to satisfy the naysayers and the second- guessers,” Holley said. “The retailers that I have in mind will easily meet those goals I believe, but I can’t promise that.”

Holley said his prior attempts to purchase the property outright from its current owner were unsuccessful, mainly because he could not raise the capital that the owner was asking for. As a result, he entered discussions with the city to determine if a tax-sharing agreement could be reached to assist with his proposed development.

The empty Forever 21 at 1401 N. Imperial Ave. in Calexico is subject of a tax-sharing agreement approved by the Calexico City Council on Feb. 16 in an effort to fill the 80,000-square-foot building. | GOOGLE IMAGE

“We were able to put our heads together and come up with a formula that does that,” Holley said.

Costs associated with the retrofitting of the site is expected to be substantial, especially since the proposed influx of public monies requires contractors to be paid a prevailing wage, Holley told the council.

The timeframe Holley was provided to find a tenant was described by City Manager Miguel Figueroa as being “ambitious.” The agreement itself, Figueroa said, reflects the city’s willingness to work with anyone who can further bolster the city’s economic development.

“This is simply going to be the tool for (Holley) to do his work and see if we can get something off the ground,” Figueroa told the council prior to its vote.

The site of the empty Forever 21 building is located in the Crossroads Plaza Shopping Center, where Holley and his onsite property manager, Ben Horton, have been acting as its brokers.

Together, they have succeeded in attracting the construction of a Popeyes chicken, Food 4 Less and a fuel center. A proposal to build a Dunkin’ Donuts and a Fosters Freeze at the plaza is scheduled to come before the city’s Planning Commission in mid-March, Holley said.

Bids for Public Safety Vehicles Rejected

Two separate bids that the city received to replace public safety vehicles were rejected by the City Council during its Feb. 16 meeting.

The bids from Robinson Ford of Calexico and Alexander Ford of Yuma had failed to include the costs of specifications that both the Police and Fire departments had sought for its respective vehicles, Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo told the council.

Plans call for the city to reopen the bidding process and provide instructions to prospective bidders to include the costs of the requested specifications, Gerardo said.

The city intends to use about $900,000 for the purchase of three fire utility vehicles and eight fully-equipped police vehicles using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Application for $3.5M Grant Approved

The City Council authorized the city to be co-applicants with the Imperial Valley Housing Coalition to seek a $3,584,163 grant from the state Department of Housing and Community Development to further rehabilitate the former Hollies hotel into permanent low-income housing.

The state funding from the department’s HOME Investment Partnership Program would also potentially go toward providing wraparound services for the site’s tenants, said City Manager Figueroa.

The Calexico City Council authorized the city to be co-applicants with the Imperial Valley Housing Coalition to seek a $3.6 million grant from the state Department of Housing and Community Development to further rehabilitate the former Hollies hotel into permanent low-income housing. | GOOGLE IMAGE

The adoption of the city’s 2020 Urban Water Management Plan was unanimously approved by the council following a public hearing at its Feb. 16 meeting, as well.

The adopted and updated plan will be submitted to the California Water Resources Board as required by law every five years.

The city currently provides water services to a population of about 41,000, a figure that is expected to increase to about 61,350 in 2045, according to a presentation provided to council. Its water treatment plant is currently operating at about half of its capacity and is expected to reach full capacity in 2045.