President Biden Touts Lithium Valley Potential

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Putting the Imperial Valley on a national stage, President Joe Biden announced major investments in domestic production of key minerals critical for modern technologies during a roundtable from the White House on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Biden made the announcement during a discussion that included Gov. Gavin Newsom and various stakeholders, including the chair of the Lithium Valley Commission and the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, which received a $15 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to build a lithium extraction demonstration project at the Salton Sea.

Tuesday’s roundtable comes nearly one year after Biden ordered a review of the country’s supply chain of critical minerals key to things like electric vehicles, smart phones and wind turbines, concluding that importing nearly 100 percent of those sources proved a national security risk.

The United States imports nearly all of its rare earth minerals from China and Chile, and expects demand to increase by 400 percent to 600 percent over the next several decades, Biden said.

“When it comes to clean energy, China has spent several years cornering the market on many of the materials that power the technologies that we rely on,” Biden said. “That’s why I committed us to build a clean energy supply chain stamped ‘Made in America.’ Made in America means using products, parts and materials as well as minerals right here that are in the United States of America. It means betting on American workers.”

The Salton Sea could be part of the solution. Millions of metric tons of lithium are believed to be below the ground near the Salton Sea, and developers are racing to tap that resource.

Key stakeholders who participated in a roundtable discussion with President Biden on Tuesday, Feb. 22, included Gov. Gavin Newsom, the chair of the Lithium Valley Commission, and the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, among others. | SCREEN CAPTURE

In addition to Berkshire Hathaway, both Controlled Thermal Resources and EnergySource Minerals are attempting to prove the feasibility of extracting lithium from the geothermal brine at the Salton Sea.

MP Materials is getting $35 million from the U.S. Department of Defense to separate and process heavy rare earth elements at its facility in Mountain Pass, California. MP Materials is also working to set up an end-to-end domestic supply chain for permanent magnets, which are used in electric vehicles, electronics, wind turbines and defense systems.

A lithium economy at the Salton Sea could transform Imperial and Coachella valleys, and alleviate the poverty there, which is among the highest in the state.

Biden said he has asked the Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, to visit Imperial Valley to hear from local residents how lithium extraction “and hear directly from local residents how this will impact on them.”

“Correct me, Governor, if I am wrong, but I think this has the fifth-highest unemployment rate in California and a poverty rate is over 24 percent, so this ought to be not only good for lithium but good for the residents,” Biden said.

Gov. Newsom has referred to the area as the Saudi Arabia of lithium, drawing parallels to that country’s economic transformation following the discovery and exploitation of its petroleum resources.

Luis Olmedo, executive director of Comite Civico del Valle | COURTESY PHOTO

Newsom’s administration has pledged to work on a new regulatory framework to spur private investment, create loan programs to reduce investment risks, to focus on environmental and labor standards, and to create economic opportunity in part of the state that deserves more investment and more attention.

But local officials worry that the Imperial Valley will be left behind as California positions itself as a clean economy leader.

“As unprecedented lithium production plans continue to take shape, we stand firm on the need to ensure inclusive transformation to build a more equitable economy that levels the playing field for disadvantaged communities,” said Comite Civico del Valle Executive Director Luis Olmedo in a written statement on Tuesday.

Olmedo sits on the Lithium Valley Commission.

“This country, this nation and this state have been growing in leaps and bounds. The Imperial Valley should not be the exception. We need to grow at the same accelerated speed,” Olmedo said to the Calexico Chronicle. “In the governor’s words, it’s an opportunity to right the wrongs of the past.”

Newsom spoke with local leaders, including Olmedo, Imperial County Supervisor Ryan Kelley and Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, on Tuesday morning prior to the roundtable with Biden.

“I talked about workforce development, education, opportunities, having people wanting to live here and opportunities here. He was very receptive,” said Kelley, who is vice chair of the Lithium Valley Commission.

Imperial County District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley. | COURTESY PHOTO

On Feb. 15, the county Board of Supervisors approved the Imperial County Lithium Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan, basically a roadmap on how the county can capture the benefits of the coming lithium industry on multiple levels.

Assembly member Garcia told the Calexico Chronicle that his office is exploring various bill proposals and initiatives to ensure that the local community benefits directly from lithium extraction and attendant industries at the Salton Sea

“The people of Imperial County come first. That was the message we gave to (Newsom) as it relates to this opportunity,” Garcia said. “We’re working closely with the governor’s office. There is a tremendous amount of economic benefits that are going to be reaped. The community needs to see a substantial share of it.”