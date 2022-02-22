Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Feb. 15-21

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Feb. 15 through Feb. 21.

TUESDAY, FEB. 15

5:47 a.m.: The Westmorland Police Department requested assistance from deputies with a Hispanic male subject indecently exposing himself near the corner of Second Street and G Street in Westmorland.

2:36 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a collision involving a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Highway 86 and Service Road in the Salton City area with two injured subjects.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16

4:20 p.m.: Deputies responded to the area of Calipatria State Prison after prison employees reported spotting a small aircraft flying low and fast over the prison.

4:43 p.m.: Deputies assisted the Brawley Police Department at the scene of a shooting involving a victim with a shotgun wound in the 600 block of North Imperial Avenue in Brawley.

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

7:01 a.m.: Deputies received reports of a white pickup in a ditch with a subject possibly still inside near the area of First Street and Arnold Road in Winterhaven.

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

8:46 a.m.: A man visiting Slab City from Alabama called deputies to report that his 58-year-old wife was refusing to get into their vehicle and he was planning on leaving her behind.

1:34 p.m.: A female subject called police to report that her two brothers were in a fight at their home on East Holton Road outside of El Centro. She advised that her brothers are known to carry knives and hammers that they use to break windows and doors.

6:05 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of an ATV rollover accident at the Glamis sand dunes involving two injured subjects and a 31-year-old female that was unconscious but breathing.

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

1:06 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a brush fire that also involved a vehicle near the corner of Fredericks Road and Highway 111 outside of Brawley. Deputies investigated the scene and found the vehicle to be abandoned.

2:38 p.m.: A subject reported hearing multiple explosions being set off at different places around Slab City. Responding deputies were unable to hear any explosions in the area.

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

2:06 p.m.: A resident of West Pheasant Street in Heber called deputies to report that there were people at every window of his house and that he will use lethal force if somebody makes entry.

6:05 p.m.: Deputies responded to a structure fire at the corner of Highway 111 and East First Street in Niland.

3:38 p.m.: Deputies responded to the area of First Street in Niland for reports of a Hispanic male adult around 18 years of age setting haystacks on fire. Witnesses reported that the man left the area in a red Camaro.

3:44 p.m.: A vehicle rollover involving a gray Nissan Pathfinder was reported on eastbound Interstate 8 at Highway 7.

MONDAY, FEB. 21

7:01 a.m.: An irrigation pump worth $300 was reported stolen from a property near the corner of Schali Road and Hunt Road outside of Holtville.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

TUESDAY, FEB. 15

11:33 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a pig running loose in an alley between Pine Avenue and Cedar Avenue.

SATURDAY, FEB. 19

12:21 p.m.: A resident of Orange Avenue called deputies to report that unknown subjects were spraying cologne in his residence and requested that the area be patrolled throughout the day.

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

12:50 p.m.: Deputies received reports of a suspicious white male adult with no shirt pushing a trash can in the middle of 5th Street between Holt Avenue and Pine Street.

4:19 p.m.: A subject called 911 to report that a Hispanic male adult was in the area of Main Street and Holt Avenue swinging around a large pole and yelling at people.