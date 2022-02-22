GIRLS SOCCER: Bulldogs Eliminated by Hoover, 2-0

SAN DIEGO — After winning a play-in game to get into the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV playoff bracket, the Calexico High School girls soccer team lost to Hoover High of San Diego, 2-0, in the first round of the tournament here on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The Bulldogs (16-12-1 overall) defeated Sweetwater High of National City, 2-1, in the play-in game at Ward Field on Monday, Feb. 14, then made the trek to San Diego for the opening round of tournament play against sixth-seeded Hoover.

After a scoreless first half, Hoover got on the scoreboard about 10 minutes into the second half as a shot bounced off the turf and past the Bulldogs’ goalkeeper.

Down 1-0, Calexico went into desperation attack mode over the final 10 minutes of the game, sending girls forward to try and find the equalizing goal. However, with a minute left in the contest, Hoover was able to counter-attack and get the second goal and the 2-0 win.

“We had our chances to score, especially in the first half we had some missed opportunities,” said Yordan Rivera, Calexico’s fifth-year head coach. “Late in the game I had to move some girls around to try and get the tying goal.”

The Bulldogs swept through the Desert League with a perfect 9-0 record to get themselves into the playoffs. Rivera said the team’s goal was to play a tough nonleague schedule to set up a strong run through the DL.

“I’m happy for all we accomplished but I thought we could have advanced farther in the playoffs,” said senior captain Zaira Melendez. “This season started rough but we all bonded and started to connect and improvement came along.”

League alignments are based on preseason power rankings from CIF-San Diego Section, so the Bulldogs should find themselves back in the IVL for the 2022-23 campaign.

“I am pleased with what my team and I accomplished this season,” said junior captain Madelyn Ochoa. “We became so much stronger as a team and I’m proud of all my teammates. I’m sad for our seniors but I can’t wait to see what next season has in store for us.”

Hoover went on to the quarterfinals and ousted third-seeded Imperial High from the Division IV playoffs on Saturday, Feb. 19, beating the Tigers 1-0 to move on to the semifinals.