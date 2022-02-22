Calexico History Book Authors to Host Meet and Greet

CALEXICO — Members of the public are invited to have their historical narratives recorded and artifacts archived for a forthcoming book about the early history of Calexico during a meeting with the book’s authors.

The meeting with the book’s authors will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, and noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, 421 Heffernan Ave., Calexico.

The option to have one’s historical narrative recorded remotely via Zoom at a future date will also be made available for community members who want to provide information for the book.

Previously, the nonprofit Calexico Arts Council selected Mexicali-based historians Yolanda Sanchez Ogas and Francisco Javier Palacios Flores to write the first installment in a proposed series of books about Calexico’s history, from its founding at the turn of the 20th century to present day.

Sanchez Ogas and Palacios Flores will co-author a book will focus on the city’s early history, from about 1900 to 1920. Both are considered experts in the history of the Mexicali region and by default are familiar with the contours of Calexico’s early days, too.

The authors are interested in speaking with members of the community who have either knowledge or artifacts, such as pictures, of Calexico dating between the late 1800s to 1920.

Community members interested in speaking with the book’s authors are welcome to schedule an appointment by contacting Arts Council president Carmen Durazo at carmendurazo1@yahoo.com

Otherwise, interviews with the authors will be conducted on a first come, first served basis.

The forthcoming books will make wide use of pictures, maps, graphs and drawings, comprising about a third of their respective content.

For the initial installment, its text will be written in Spanish by the authors and then translated into English to account for the remaining portion of the approximately 150-page book.