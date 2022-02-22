BASEBALL: Bulldogs Split Two to Open Season

SAN DIEGO — The Calexico High School baseball team opened its 2022 season by splitting its first two games, taking on Brawley Union High in the Lefty Martin Tournament, then traveling to San Diego and defeating Southwest San Diego, 5-4, in a nonleague contest on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

In the season-opener against the Wildcats, junior pitcher Andre Valdez got the start on the mound and suffered the loss as Brawley beat Calexico, 11-1, on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

In the 5-4 win over Southwest San Diego, the Bulldogs got two hits from senior Angel Hernandez and junior Tony Lopez, who also had an RBI. Junior Leo Veliz delivered a triple and two RBIs to lead the offense.

On the mound it was senior Simbad Apodaca picking up the victory with freshman Derek Carrillo coming in late to get the save.

The Bulldogs will continue play in the Lefty Martin Tournament as they take on Southwest El Centro at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, in El Centro, then travel to Imperial at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, and have two games on Friday, Feb. 25, taking on Holtville at 1 p.m. and Central Union High at 7 p.m., with both games at Central’s field.

Calexico is part of the Desert League this season along with Calipatria, Vincent Memorial Catholic and Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe. When playoff time rolls around, the Bulldogs will be part of CIF-San Diego Section Division IV.

Desert League play won’t begin until April 1 when Calexico hosts Calipatria.

Competing in the Imperial Valley League this season is Holtville, Southwest, Central, Imperial and Brawley.