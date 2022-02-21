Man Seen on Video Setting Fire at Calexico Walmart

CALEXICO — Authorities are searching for a suspected arsonist caught on surveillance video torching pallets of cardboard stacked behind the Walmart Supercenter, causing significant damage to property at the Calexico store on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 20.

No injuries were reported, but Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo stated the fire caused damages the rear of the northwest area of the building at 2540 Rockwood Ave. and damages to a nearby semi-truck trailer.

Often cited as being one of the busiest Walmarts in the United States, the blaze was set around 1:17 p.m., likely a heavy shopping time. The store was evacuated and streets around the area was closed off for a time.

Few details were immediately available from Calexico fire officials about the firefighting effort itself.

Calexico firefighters extinguish a suspected arson fire set among pallets of cardboard boxes stacked at the rear of the Calexico Walmart Supercenter on Sunday, Feb. 20. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“A suspect was seen starting the fire on surveillance footage, (but) the suspect was not located,” Gerardo said on Monday morning, Feb. 21. “The suspect is described as a male Hispanic, bald, wearing a green jersey with the No. 10 and dark blue jeans.”

The chief the search for suspect is ongoing. He added no value on the damages caused to store was yet available.

“We would like to thank U.S. Border Patrol, Calexico Public Works, Calexico fire and Calexico police officers for their quick actions in mitigating the fire,” Gerardo said. “USBP and Public Works quickly responded to assist in the traffic control and blocking of the streets, while PD assisted in (the) evacuation of Walmart and getting people out of the parking lot.”

Anyone with information on the fire can call the Calexico Police Department at 760-768-2140.