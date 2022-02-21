Fire Damages Niland’s Post Office

NILAND — Mail service in Niland might be disrupted for a few days after a suspicious fire that likely started in a connected vacant building caused extensive attic damage to the Post Office on Sunday evening, Feb. 20.

Although Rodelo stopped short of saying Sunday’s fire was an arson, he said the pattern was consistent of past fires in the area.

“That’s what we think, that it started right next door, not at the post office,” he said. “Because this place has been a hotspot for squatters and people just breaking in and stuff like that.

COURTESY OF TROY MARIN

The Post Office at 8018 Highway 111 and the former Bobby D’s restaurant were the only remaining structures of a small hive of businesses that been marred by fires caused by squatters over the years, Imperial County Battalion Chief Juan Rodelo said on Monday, Feb. 21.

The call came in a little after 6 p.m., and Rodelo said crews arriving on scene were not told specifically what was on fire until they found the burning building.

Video taken by a county firefighter shows heavy flame and smoke coming through Bobby D’s fromt area. Rodelo explained that fire spread from Bobby D’s into the attic space of the Post Office, which was difficult to get at because the Post Office had a dropped ceiling.

Fortunately, it appears most of the mail was saved. The Niland post master was on site and the mail was taken to the Brawley Post Office to be cleaned and sorted.

“They were going to come up with a plan on how to get (the mail) delivered to the people that actually that mail belongs to,” Rodelo said.

Area county fire crews were aided by county firefighters from the main station in Imperial, El Centro, Calipatria, Brawley and Holtville fire departments and the Bombay Beach Volunteers Fire Department.

Firefighters are seen outside the Niland Post Office on Sunday evening, Feb. 20, where fire had moved the building next door into the attic of the Post Office. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO