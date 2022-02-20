BOYS BASKETBALL: Bulldogs Come Up Short

CHULA VISTA — The seventh-seeded Calexico High School boys basketball team could not keep its season alive on Saturday, Feb. 19, falling 59-49 to second-seeded Otay Ranch in the CIF-San Diego Section Division II quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs (19-7 overall) took an 8-5 early lead in the first quarter, but Otay Ranch closed the opening quarter on an 11-5 run and did not give up the lead for the rest of the game.

Calexico High School junior Aidan Carrasco (12) puts up a shot in traffic during the Bulldogs’ CIF-San Diego Section Division II quarterfinal game against Otay Ranch in Chula Vista on Saturday, Feb. 19. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Fourth-year Calexico head coach Hugo Estrada said he liked the effort and fight his players played with despite having nine-point quarters in both the second and third periods.

“I told them I am proud of them, no matter what,” Estrada said. “I’m very proud of their effort and I cannot question their heart. I cannot question their effort. It is just the ball wouldn’t go in, but I’m very proud of them. We always talk about being a family and we’re a family through the good times and the bad.”

Only four Bulldogs could find a way to get the ball in the basket, led by senior forward Julian Beltran with a game-high 24 points, including four 3-pointers. Senior guard Aaron Tabarez added 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Estrada said his six seniors, led by Beltran and Tabarez, who were both part of the program’s 2020 CIF-SDS Division IV Championship as sophomores, were able to build the team to what it is today.

“There’s nothing I could question from them, their tough pressure to be part of their development, especially my seniors graduating this year,” Estrada said. “They put Calexico on the map three years ago as a basketball school.

“It talks about the type of effort and dedication they made to this program. They started four years ago with me when I was a head coach, and they made the program grow and it’s a combination of things, but very proud of them. It talks about how much they work, how dedicated they are to the game.”

Calexico High School senior Aaron Tabarez drives in between Otay Ranch defenders for a layup during the CIF-San Diego Section Division II quarterfinals in Chula Vista on Saturday, Feb. 19. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

During that three-year span, Beltran and Tabarez helped grow the program from Division IV to Division II, and win two Imperial Valley League titles in 2020 and 2022.

Otay Ranch, who had three players in double figures, was led by senior guard Nico Cervantes’ 15 points. Junior guard Elijah Newsome scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and sophomore forward Adam Delacruz scored 12.

Estrada said it was difficult to keep up with the Mustangs’ offensive style and faster tempo.

“They are a very quick team,” Estrada said. “They can really shoot the ball. They’re talented, they’re quick, they’re athletic, so it was a hard matchup for us, especially when we don’t make shots like tonight. They’re a tough team, so it was a tough matchup for us tonight.”

During the game, there were loud cheers from both sides as members of the Calexico community were in attendance as two buses from the Calexico Unified School District brought people out to the game.

Estrada said having his side of the stands filled embodies the community aspect during games.

“That is something that we always carry with us,” Estrada said. “The support from the family members, friends, the school, you’ve got the cheerleaders and it is a great feeling having the support of our community for our school.”

Otay Ranch moves on to the Division II semifinals on Feb. 23 as they will host sixth-seeded Hoover, a 57-47 winner over University City on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Once the returning Bulldogs are able to focus on next season, Estrada said preparations will begin in the months of June and July.

“We’ll try to get back to work in the summer, get better, work on our game, get some competition, some games so we can get some experience,” Estrada said. “We’ve got a group of young kids that work really hard and are dedicated, so we’ll be back to work soon.”