EL CENTRO — To continue building excitement around the coming lithium industry that will be a “game changer” for Imperial County, the Board of Supervisors staged a press conference to shed further light on its plan to try to take control of the development of Lithium Valley.

“My fellow board members and I will present to you with a plan that focuses on the problem of self-determination, a regional economy and exponential opportunity for all how this plan will be a true Imperial County game changer,” District 1 Supervisor and board Chair Jesus Escobar said on Friday, Feb. 18.

Hot on the heels of the county board’s unanimous passing of the Lithium Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan on Tuesday, Feb. 15, the county invited industry professionals, leaders in education, community leaders, and members of the media to provide additional details and answer questions.

Michael Bracken, managing partner of Development Management Group, who was brought on as a consultant to develop the plan for the county, explained many of the plan’s details on Tuesday. Friday was a chance to expand on his presentation.

During the press conference all five county supervisors took turns detailing the plan, including providing a timeline for some aspects of the plan.

The county will begin exploring the viability of an “enhanced infrastructure finance district” in March to increase funding for improvement projects tied to the lithium-geothermal industry. Also, the county will start the process of placing a measure on the November ballot for taxation and remuneration for rare mineral mining, including lithium, and power generation and energy storage for the related geothermal plants.

While not scheduled on the timeline, this plan also aims to develop investment for vertically integrated projects by providing tax credits for lithium and rare mineral processing and manufacturing plants in Imperial County, with the end goal of a lithium recycling location being developed, so the county can develop lithium processing from beginning to end.

The final two pieces of the county’s newly adopted plan focuses on how the county will go about working with industry leaders and legislative officials. For industry leaders, the county plans to establish a Lithium Valley project ombudsperson to work directly with the industry representatives and county departments to encourage economic investment. While working on that, the county will be working directly with state and federal legislators to expand their involvement in the development of this new industry.

District 2 Imperial County Supervisor Luis Plancarte presents on the Lithium Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan during a press conference on Friday, Feb. 18. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The county’s plan included many asks from the state and federal government, most notably $100 million from the state of California to develop an extension of a Cal Poly campus in Imperial County to provide education on lithium, geothermal, and rare minerals extraction, with the intention to not only to educate local students in the up-and-coming industry but draw in students from around Southern California.

This drew the attention of San Diego State University-Imperial Valley interim Dean Dr. Mark Wheeler, who questioned the viability of using SDSU, which already has two local campuses in Imperial County. He said SDSU is in the process of expanding the Brawley campus by creating new science, technology, engineering and mathematics facilities and education programming specific to geothermal and lithium extraction.

Wheeler expanded his offer even further, suggesting that perhaps the laboratory that would be needed to test the lithium after it’s been extracted could be developed with the support of SDSU since the school recently received $6.3 million to expand its education in the sciences.

“The Brawley campus has $6.3 million dedicated to that project, we should have space in that project to build out that lab to do some of the reference analysis that you’re mentioning,” Wheeler said during the press conference.

The county plans to ask for an additional $5 million from the state to pay for the Lithium Valley Specific Plan and the Programmatic Environmental Impact Report necessary to move forward with any projects, for the state to pay for the ombudsperson for an undisclosed amount, and provide $25 million in tax credits for lithium and geothermal projects over the next five years.

Imperial County will also request $50 million from the federal government for the repair and improvement of the roads and bridge infrastructure to the portions of the county where lithium and rare minerals are being extracted, with an additional $1 billion to develop railways in support of lithium extraction.

The county will request $500 million for power grid upgrades to handle the increased energy production, and $500 million to fund companies to build end-of-life recycling and reuse facilities for lithium products.

When asked about the likelihood of receiving these funds and whether there was a plan in place if the state or federal government chose not to fund Lithium Valley endeavors, Supervisor Escobar balked, explaining that he could not foresee a reason why the federal or state governments wouldn’t fund the development.

“It will go against everything that you already know about what Gov. Newsom and President Biden are currently engaged in,” he said. “We’re talking about a natural renewable resource. We’re talking about an underserved community.”

District 4 Imperial County Supervisor Ryan Kelley speaks about the Lithium Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan during a press conference on Friday, Feb. 18. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Calipatria officials also made a showing sat the press conference, requesting funding from the Board of Supervisors for improvements to its city, since Calipatria and Niland are the two Imperial County cities closest to where Lithium Valley projects are to be located. Calipatria Mayor Pro Tem Maria Nava-Froelich pleaded with the supervisors for the assistance, explaining both cities have experienced an exodus of residents over the years due to the lack of jobs.

While District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley, the supervisor for the Northend, could not provide Nava-Froelich with specifics on how the development of Lithium Valley would impact Calipatria, he assured her that her city would also see the benefit from this new resource.

“We know we need to address infrastructure … and what I mean by that, is improving quality of life and making people want to move here,” Kelley said.