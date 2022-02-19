Hope Café Makes Colorful Debut in El Centro

EL CENTRO — Building on the success of the family’s Calexico and Mexicali locations, Hope Café and Creperie debuted its popular drinks and desserts to an El Centro crowd on Friday, Feb. 18.

Opening in the site of the former State Street Coffee House at 1027 W. State St., it appears those already well-acquainted with the Calexico location on East Second Street were among the early fans to form a line outside the entrance on Friday morning.

El Centro residents Cecilia and Bianca, who did not provide their last names, enjoyed the vibe and had high hopes for the new Hope Café.

“My first impression,” Cecilia said, “is that the décor is amazing. I love the wall of flowers, which is perfect for pictures for social media. It’s great for kids too because the neon room and superhero room are fun and entertaining for them.”

Co-owner Valeria Maciel poses for a photo during the grand opening of the Hope Café and Creperie on State Street in El Centro on Friday, Feb. 18. Maciel owns the café with her brother. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Bianca was focused on the food. “We normally go to the one in Calexico. Now that we have this one in El Centro, I hope they are just as good as the one in Calexico. Our favorite is the iced House Tea; it’s the perfect amount of sweet and really refreshing. I can’t wait to have some here and make a comparison. Hopefully, we can save the 15 miles and have our favorite tea nearby,” she said.

On Friday morning, the newly opened location was filled with patrons. The family-run business, like the Calexico locale, is in a converted home. The El Centro Hope has individually curated rooms to suit the eclectic variety of clients. With highly photographable décor throughout the restaurant, like the neon sign room, the island paradise outdoor patio, or the aforementioned flower wall. The multicolored lights on the ceiling in the superhero-themed room creates a magical atmosphere that transports you into the panels of a comic book. Near the kitchen, images of respected Mexican artist Frida Kahlo decorate the brightly painted walls.

Valeria Maciel, the co-owner of the café along with her brother, said she decided to open a Hope Café in El Centro because, “I was working on my doctorate degree when I had my daughter and decided to start a business that she may one day have for herself.”

Mayreli Villarino, co-owner Valeria Maciel’s sister in law, takes orders from customers during the grand opening of the Hope Café and Creperie on State Street in El Centro on Friday, Feb. 18. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Having seen the success of the Calexico location owned by her aunt, and her parents’ locations in Mexicali, Maciel hopes to create a successful franchise in El Centro. The success of her aunt’s store was enough impetus to take on the task of remodeling and upgrading the State Street location. “It took us a few months of repairs and decorating in order to get it to the point that it is in now,” she explained.

A beacon of color among mostly neutral-colored buildings, Hope Café and Creperie’s seafoam-painted storefront was welcoming to creators like Nena, a local sign maker. Nena, who did not provide her last name, is happy to have a coffee shop nearby that is locally owned.

“It’s a different vibe when it’s a local place. It’s more relaxed, the ambiance is chill, and I can’t wait to see what it looks like at night,” she said. The outdoor patio is as much a space for photo opportunities as the inside. The vibrantly painted wood tables sit on pebbles facing a wall decorated with doors of assorted sizes and colors. Opposite to that a giant backdrop with butterfly wing painted onto it, ready for every camera shot.